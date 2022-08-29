Missouri Releases Official Week 1 Depth Chart For Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Skip to main content
Missouri released their official depth chart for the Week 1 matchup vs Louisiana Tech

Chris Kwiecinski/Tribune-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Missouri Tigers open the 2022 season against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, hoping to take a step forward in Year 3 under Eliah Drinkwitz. 

On the field, the Tigers will look much different in the home opener, with multiple new faces on both sides of the ball, including at quarterback. 

And over the weekend, Missouri released their first depth chart of the 2022 season, putting an end to many questions surrounding many position battles, while others still remain in doubt. 

However, Drinkwitz is comfortable with his 22 starters and feels each of them has earned their opportunity.

“They’ve got to earn it," Drinkwitz said over the weekend. "At the end of the day, I’ve got to lay my head on the pillow at night, knowing however it turned out, I’m comfortable with it. And I wouldn’t be comfortable if I just gave somebody something that they hadn’t earned.” 

You can view the full depth chart below:

Offense

Quarterback

  1. Brady Cook
  2. Sam Horn OR Jack Abraham OR Tyler Macon

Running back

  1. Elijah Young OR Cody Schrader OR Nathaniel Peat

Wide receiver

Z

  1. Chance Luper OR Mookie Cooper OR Tauskie Dove

X

  1. Luther Burden
  2. Tauskie Dove OR Chance Luper

H

  1. Dominic Lovett OR Barrett Banister
  2. Mehki Miller

Tight end

  1. Tyler Stephens OR Kibet Chepyator
  2. Ryan Hoerstkamp

Offensive line

Left Tackle

  1. Javon Foster
  2. Bobby Lawrence

Left Guard

  1. Xavier Delgado
  2. Luke Griffin

Center

  1. Connor Tollison
  2. Richard Taylor OR Drake Hemismeyer

Right Guard

  1. Connor Wood
  2. Ej Ndoma-Ogar OR Mitchekk Walters

Right Tackle

  1. Zeke Powell
  2. Armand Membou

Defense

Defensive end

  1. Trajan Jeffcoat
  2. DJ Coleman OR Johnny Walker
  1. Isaiah McGuire
  2. Arden Walker OR Tyrone Hopper

Defensive tackle

  1. Darius Robinson
  2. Kristian Williams OR Daniel Robeldo
  1. Jayden Jernigan
  2. Josh Landry OR Realus George

Linebacker

Mike

  1. Chad Bailey
  2. Dameon Wilson OR Will Norris

Will

  1. Ty’Ron Hopper
  2. Devin Nicholson

Cornerback

  1. Kris Abrams-Draine
  2. Dreyden Norwood
  1. Ennis Rakestraw
  2. DJ Jackson OR LJ Hewitt

Safety

  1. Jaylon Carlies
  2. Tyler Hibbler OR Ja’Marion Wayne
  1. Joseph Charleston OR Jalani Williams

Star

  1. Martez Manuel
  2. Daylan Carnell

