Mizzou Versus Vanderbilt Staff Predictions

After three-straight tough conference tests against Auburn, Georgia, and Florida, Week 7 should be a bit of a breather for the Missouri Tigers . Vanderbilt was hands down the SEC’s worst team in 2021 and despite head coach Clark Lea’s best rebuilding efforts this offseason, don’t expect too much to change for the Commodores in 2022.

Missouri put up 37 on Vandy in Nashville last season, their highest-scoring performance against another SEC team. The Tigers should be poised to do similar damage at home this fall.

Lea’s specialty is defense and after bringing in transfers like cornerback Jeremy Lucien and Clemson linebacker Kane Patterson, Vandy will have plenty of experience on that side of the ball. The ‘Dores could end up starting ten defenders who were starters in 2021, either at Vanderbilt or another school.

Their most talented player on that side of the ball is senior linebacker Anfernee Orji, a converted safety who finished 12th in total tackles in the SEC last year. Orji’s a true sideline-to-sideline tackler, but if Vandy can’t improve on their pass rush from last season (SEC worst nine total sacks) to help him, the potential NFL draft pick may not be able to make much of a difference on the scoreboard.

Offensively, Vandy will get starting running back Re’Mahn Davis back after missing almost all of last season. Davis was their most productive player through the first three games and will likely be a welcome boost to the Commodores' offense, but there are still more questions than answers on that side of the ball.

Vanderbilt has yet to decide on a quarterback and their two most viable options, juniors Ken Seals and Mike Wright, threw for more interceptions (14) than touchdowns (13) last year. They already had the worst offensive line in the conference, and then they lost their starting left tackle, Tyler Steen, to Alabama via the transfer portal. Their 15.8 points per game were 128th out of 130 FBS teams last year, and it's likely that points will be just as hard to come by for Vandy in 2022.

Matt Galaztan - Managing Editor and Publisher

This is a game that should be a nice change of pace for the Tigers and that they should handle with relative ease. I expect the Tigers to show the progress they have made in Year 3 under Eli Drinkwitz and put up a big number on Vanderbilt.

Missouri 41, Vanderbilt 17

Brian Smith - Recruiting Analyst

Vanderbilt is undermanned, in transition, and playing Missouri the week after probably getting blasted by defending National Champion Georgia. That's not a recipe for success for any program, let alone one in the SEC East.

Second-year head coach Clark Lea will improve the Commodores in time, but Year 2 will be brutal again, including the game in Columbia. Missouri's passing game will get rolling after the rushing attack, led by Nathaniel Peat, gauges Vanderbilt in the first quarter.

It will be all downhill from there. Look for freshman receiver Luther Burden to go over 100-yards receiving, and Missouri will roll to victory.

Mizzou 45, Vanderbilt 17

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

Clark Lea said that one day, Vanderbilt would be the best program in college football. One day is not on an October afternoon in Columbia this fall.

Missouri 31, Vanderbilt 17

Collier Logan - Staff Writer

Mizzou gave up 28 points in this matchup last year and after ranking second to last in the conference defensively, the Tiger will be looking to take advantage of an anemic Commodores offense (especially after facing Georgia and Florida in the two weeks leading up to Vandy).

Vanderbilt’s conference-worst offensive line lost arguably its best player and the potential snap takers aren’t exactly poised field generals. The Tigers edge rushing tandem of Trajan Jeffcoat and Isaiah McGuire (pictured in cover photo) should have a field day in this one.

The Commodores defense will be improved this year, but not by much. Missouri will get rolling early at home and should hold Vandy under two touchdowns.

Missouri 34, Vanderbilt 13

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here