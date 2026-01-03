Mizzou to Host Houston Christian Running Back on Visit, per Report

The Missouri Tigers are set to host Houston Christian running back Xai'Shaun Edwards on a visit on Jan. 5, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Edwards would add much-needed depth to the running back room after the Tigers lost three to the transfer portal.

Edwards rushed for 1,019 yards and 12 touchdowns on 194 carries during his redshirt freshman season. He also racked up 106 receiving yards and 18 catches. Edwards is a native of League City, Texas, and stands at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds.



He redshirted his first season with Houston Christian and will have three years of eligibility remaining.



The Texas native was actually a highly sought-after player in the class of 2024. He was ranked No. 1,794 in the country and No. 134 of all running backs, but he held onto offers from schools like Oregon, Texas Tech, Houston, UTSA, Texas State and Tulsa. He opted to head to Houston Christian, where he found a productive role. Now, he's looking to make the jump to the Power 4 level.



According to Zenitz, Edwards will also take a visit to California on Jan. 8. The Tigers are in desperate need of running back depth at the moment, having lost Marquise Davis, Brendon Haygood and Tavorus Jones in the transfer portal. They did manage to retain the two most important ones in Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts, however. True freshman Maxwell Warner will also be in the mix.



If the Tigers were to add Edwards, which they may be in good shape for since they hold the first visit, he would certainly be a good third rushing option. Finding snaps in front of Hardy or Roberts will be a challenge for any running back looking to join the room and things would be the same for Edwards.

