Mizzou Showing Early Interest in Two Transfer Portal Quarterbacks

The college football transfer portal hasn't been open for an entire day yet and the Missouri Tigers are already showing interest in some quarterback prospects. Kennesaw State quarterback Amari Odom is receiving interest from the Tigers and has a visit scheduled for Jan. 7, according to Chris Hummer, while Missouri is also expected to be one of four teams in the running for Florida quarterback DJ Lagway.



Odom racked up 2,594 passing yards and 19 touchdowns, along with eight interceptions, this season for the Owls. He completed 189 of his 291 pass attempts in his first year with Kennesaw State. His play during his sophomore year earned him All-Sun Belt first-team honors.



The 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback started his career with Wofford, where he played sparingly during his true freshman season and became the starter his redshirt freshman season. He threw for 1,565 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions that year.



Lagway would be a huge addition for the Tigers based on his recruiting pedigree. He was ranked as the No. 7 player in the class of 2024 and was the second-best quarterback. For that reason alone, Lagway has become one of the most coveted players in this transfer portal cycle.



The sophomore posted 2,264 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season. He completed 63.2% of his passes, as well. During his true freshman season, he recorded 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 59.9% completion.

Missouri is going to have some key players returning on the offensive side of the ball next season, despite a large number of departures. Guys like Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts at the running back spot, along with Donovan Olugbode at wide receiver, will make Columbia, Missouri, an attractive location for quarterbacks and offensive transfers in general.



After losing Beau Pribula to the transfer portal and having the future of Sam Horn up in the air, it became very clear, very quickly, that the Tigers would have to be active in the quarterback market in the transfer portal. The Tigers did announce the resignation of freshman Matt Zollers.



The Tigers will have to add multiple players at multiple positions, however. The offensive line has taken a serious hit to the transfer portal, along with the wide receiver room. On defense, the Tigers will have to completely reshape their core of defensive backs, needing multiple new players at the safety and cornerback positions.

