One Big Question for Mizzou's Offense - The Extra Point
Watch below as Missouri on SI football reporter Michael Stamps takes a look at the Missouri offense and poses one question for the group as the new season approaches.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
It's never too soon to glance into the future and look at this Missouri football team. There are plenty of fun pieces on the roster that could end up as high-impact players. That being said, though it's early, there are plenty of questions as well.
One of those comes on the offensive side of the ball. Naturally, when you lose leaders like Brady Cook and Theo Wease Jr., a fall-off in offensive production could be expected. That might not be the case for the Tigers at quarterback, based on who head coach Eli Drinkwitz added to succeed him.
Cook's potential successor is Penn State transfer Beau Pribula. He doesn't have much experience under his belt with the Nittany Lions as a starter, but he played periodically to show off his running ability, as well as backing up Drew Allar when needed. So, the big question remains.
How comfortable will Pribula be in Missouri's offense and where does he stand now?
There isn't much knowledge of Pribula's progress so far. It might not be a thing that we know until he touches the field against Central Arkansas. His skillset seems like it would mesh well in a Kirby Moore offense, but we might just have to wait and see.