Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz Gives Update on QB Beau Pribula's Ankle Injury
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz gave an update on the injured ankle of starting quarterback Beau Pribula, who left the second half of Saturday's 17-10 loss to Vanderbilt in an air cast.
"Beau has no broken bones but he did have an ankle injury that had to be popped back in," Drinkwitz told reporters after the game. "Don't have a timetable for his return, but it could be a while."
True freshman Matt Zollers, who began the season as the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart, came in to replace Pribula. He completed 14 of his 23 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in relief of Pribula.
It'll likely be Zollers's show in two weeks when Missouri comes off an open week. The Tigers will host Texas A&M in Columbia, which will be a tall task without their starting quarterback. At least Zollers will have two weeks to prepare for the home tilt against one of the country's best defenses.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.