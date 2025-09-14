Photo Gallery: The Best Pictures From Mizzou’s Win Over Louisiana
COLUMBIA, Mo.— With the high heat and blazing temperature on Faurot Field, it was almost difficult to hold a camera. Most are black and just absorbed the warmth.
The Missouri Tigers offense caught fire very early into the game, making it 14-0 by the end of the first quarter. They didn't stop there and bullied their way for a 52-10 win over the Louisiana Rajun' Cajuns.
With the earlier game time, heat and lopsided score, fans were quick to clear out of Memorial Stadium. The lack of fans in the stands had no real effect on the Tigers' on-field performance.
"Appreciate the fans showing up and being here, and they were awesome again," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the win. "Totally understand them leaving at halftime. All good. It was a little bit hot out there."
Missouri On SI's photographers survived the heat to share their favorite photos from Week 3. Check out some of the on-site pictures from the game below.
Cal Tobias
1. Hardy stiff-arms a defender
Running back Ahmad Hardy had 250 yards and three touchdowns in MU's 52-10 win over the Ragin' Cajuns.
2. Pribula throws a screen
The young phenom and Penn State transfer went 15-for-22 with two passing touchdowns and one rushing. He also threw an interception.
3. Celebrate With the Few
The junior wideout had a touchdown but only 18 yards. He had several intended passes broken up by Louisiana's skilled corners.
4. Drinkwitz: "That was a late hit!"
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz protested after a broken-up pass intended for Marquis Johnson, alleging that a late hit had taken place. His cries were ignored by the referees.
5. Roberts, Johnson celebrate TD
Running back Jamal Roberts took a back seat to fellow running backs Hardy and Marquise Davis in terms of carries, yet still contributed with a receiving touchdown.
Sam Simon
6. Hardy Pushes Away
The sophomore transfer has played a major role in his time at Mizzou, racking up a total of 462 yards and five touchdowns in the first three games of the season.
7. End Zone Hype
The touchdown came two plays after Hardy had a game-high 71-yard rush down the field.
8. Quiet Before The Storm
The junior’s two yards against Louisiana add to the 85 he has accrued throughout the first two games of the season.
9. No Place Like Home
10. Jamal Roberts’ To The House
Roberts made the most of his play, leading both Mizzou and Louisiana receivers with the longest reception.