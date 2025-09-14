Mizzou Central

Photo Gallery: The Best Pictures From Mizzou’s Win Over Louisiana

The Missouri Tigers played the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Faurot Field for the first time ever on Saturday afternoon. Check out some photos from the victory.

Amber Winkler, Cal Tobias, Sam Simon

Sept 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers back up quarterback Matt Zollers point out wide in the third quarter at Faurot Field. / Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSI
COLUMBIA, Mo.— With the high heat and blazing temperature on Faurot Field, it was almost difficult to hold a camera. Most are black and just absorbed the warmth.

The Missouri Tigers offense caught fire very early into the game, making it 14-0 by the end of the first quarter. They didn't stop there and bullied their way for a 52-10 win over the Louisiana Rajun' Cajuns.

With the earlier game time, heat and lopsided score, fans were quick to clear out of Memorial Stadium. The lack of fans in the stands had no real effect on the Tigers' on-field performance.

"Appreciate the fans showing up and being here, and they were awesome again," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the win. "Totally understand them leaving at halftime. All good. It was a little bit hot out there."

Missouri On SI's photographers survived the heat to share their favorite photos from Week 3. Check out some of the on-site pictures from the game below.

Cal Tobias

1. Hardy stiff-arms a defender

Sept 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy blocks during a rush against Louisiana in the first quarter at Faurot Field. / Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSI

Running back Ahmad Hardy had 250 yards and three touchdowns in MU's 52-10 win over the Ragin' Cajuns.

2. Pribula throws a screen

Sept 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers back up quarterback Matt Zollers throws in the third quarter at Faurot Field. / Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSI

The young phenom and Penn State transfer went 15-for-22 with two passing touchdowns and one rushing. He also threw an interception.

3. Celebrate With the Few

Sept 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) celebrates with the remaining fans after a game against Louisiana at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. / Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSI

The junior wideout had a touchdown but only 18 yards. He had several intended passes broken up by Louisiana's skilled corners.

4. Drinkwitz: "That was a late hit!"

Sept 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz yells to his team in the second quarter at Faurot Field. / Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSI

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz protested after a broken-up pass intended for Marquis Johnson, alleging that a late hit had taken place. His cries were ignored by the referees.

5. Roberts, Johnson celebrate TD

Sept 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) and wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) celebrate a Roberts' touchdown against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Faurot Field. / Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSi

Running back Jamal Roberts took a back seat to fellow running backs Hardy and Marquise Davis in terms of carries, yet still contributed with a receiving touchdown.

Sam Simon

6. Hardy Pushes Away

Sept. 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy pushes away from Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' safety Jalen Clark on his way to the end zone. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSi

The sophomore transfer has played a major role in his time at Mizzou, racking up a total of 462 yards and five touchdowns in the first three games of the season.

7. End Zone Hype

Sept. 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) celebrates with wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) after a 7-yard touchdown rush. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSi

The touchdown came two plays after Hardy had a game-high 71-yard rush down the field.

8. Quiet Before The Storm

Sept. 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet (87) takes a knee before the game between corner backs Nick DeLoach Jr. (24) and Cameron Keys (29.) / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSi

The junior’s two yards against Louisiana add to the 85 he has accrued throughout the first two games of the season.

9. No Place Like Home

Sept. 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Former Mizzou Basketball shooting guard Kareem Rush, Volleyball star Alyssa Munlyn, Women's Basketball guard Sophie Cunningham, and former Sports Information Director Bob Brendel are welcomed back to Faurot Field after being inducted to the Mizzou Hall of Fame the night before. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSi

After leaving Mizzou, Kareem Rush went #20 overall in the NBA to the Raptors and continued in the league until 2018. Alyssa Munlyn has returned to Mizzou Volleyball for her fourth season on the coaching staff. Sophie Cunningham currently plays alongside Caitlin Clark and Sydney Colson on the Indiana Fever, and Bob Brendel is currently the part-time historian and archivist of Mizzou’s Department of Transportation.

10. Jamal Roberts’ To The House

Sept. 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts breaks away from Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' defense during his 39-yard touchdown reception. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSi

Roberts made the most of his play, leading both Mizzou and Louisiana receivers with the longest reception.

