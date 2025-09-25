Podcast: What Mizzou Needs to Show Against UMass
No. 20 Missouri is set to close out its non-conference slate Saturday, hosting UMass in Week 5. It will be the final game for Missouri before its first bye week of the season.
To evaluate the Tigers entering Week 5, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on the newest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. The two review where Missouri has excelled and struggled in the first four weeks of the season, and what to watch in the matchup against UMass.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below, or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.