Podcast: What Mizzou Needs to Show Against UMass

Missouri football reporters give their thoughts on the Tigers' final non-conference matchup of the regular season.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

No. 20 Missouri is set to close out its non-conference slate Saturday, hosting UMass in Week 5. It will be the final game for Missouri before its first bye week of the season.

To evaluate the Tigers entering Week 5, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on the newest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. The two review where Missouri has excelled and struggled in the first four weeks of the season, and what to watch in the matchup against UMass.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below, or through SpotifyApple Podcasts orAmazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.

