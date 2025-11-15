Previewing Mississippi State at Mizzou on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast
Missouri football has transitioned to a new, but final part of its season. With the College Football Playoff now out of their reach, the Tigers set out to what can still be another impressive season if they're able to win out.
That starts this weekend with Missouri's final home game of the season, hosting Mississippi State. Missouri hasn't hosted Mississippi State since 2015.
In the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on what a 10-win season could still mean for Missouri, the looming coaching carousel, how the Tigers match up with the Bulldogs and more.
Though Beau Pribula was surprisingly listed as doubtful on Missouri's availability report, this is expected to be the second game where the Tigers have true freshman Matt Zollers as the starting quarterback.
Zollers' first career start in Week 11 was tough sledding for the former four-star prospect. He completed just 7 of his 22 passes for 77 yards. Missouri's first three drives averaged four plays and 23 yards.
"It's about getting comfortable earlier in the game and creating some easier opportunities for him to get into a rhythm," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference Tuesday. "We never really got him into the rhythm offensively, and so we've got to do a better job of creating some offensive rhythm and not putting him in situations where he feels the entire pressure."
The game will also include Missouri's Senior Day celebrations for 20 players — Vince Brown, Kevin Coleman, Daylen Carnell, Jalen Catalon, Stephen Hall, Bralen Henderson, Khalil Jacobs, Tommy Lock, Xavier Loyd, Chris McClellan, Henry McDermott, Logan Muckey, Triston Newson, Drey Norwood, Toriano Pride, Connor Tollison, Keagen Trost, Sterling Webb, Connor Weselman and Zion Young.
"This group of men have worked extremely hard," Drinkwitz said of the seniors. "Some have been here for a long time, some have been here for a short time, but all have contributed to the success of Mizzou football."
Missouri takes on Mississippi State at 6:45 p.m. Saturday night. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.