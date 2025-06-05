Ranking the 3 Best Running Backs Mizzou Will Face in 2025
For the most part, there isn't a star in the returning group of running backs in the Southeastern Conference. A crop of transfers seems to be leading the bunch of ball carriers that the Missouri Tigers will shift their focus to next season, especially for a defense that's always had a clear emphasis on stopping the run.
There are plenty of young talents across the conference that are waiting for their time at the position and this could be a year where that happens. Players like Alabama's Richard Young, Texas A&M's Rueben Owens and Texas's CJ Baxter, among others. But, for now, the main focus of Missouri's defense will be experienced players.
Here are the three best running backs that Missouri is expected to face in 2025.
1. Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma
Jaydn Ott hasn't played a single snap in the SEC and there's already an argument to be made that he is one of the best at his position in the conference. After transferring to Oklahoma during the spring transfer window, joining transfer quarterback John Mateer to become one of the best in the nation.
Ott only ran for 385 yards and four touchdowns last season for the California Golden Bears. It was nowhere near as productive as he'd been the two seasons prior because of an ankle injury he suffered in their season opener against UC Davis.
As a freshman, Ott emerged as one of the best running backs in the country. He ran for 897 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 321 passing yards to it. The year after that was his best, adding 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns to his career totals.
When healthy, Ott is one of the best running backs in the country. If the Sooners can preserve his health as much as possible, there is no doubt that Ott will be productive.
2. Rahsul Faison, South Carolina
Faison is another exhilarating transfer into the SEC that could shake things up, especially for a South Carolina Team that has plenty of offensive potential. However, questions of his eligibility for next season still remain.
As of now, Faison doesn't have eligibility for next season. He applied for a final collegiate season because of the NCAA junior college ruling. He still hasn't been granted that final season, so there is still a chance he doesn't play for the Gamecocks, but the chance of that alone should be scary for the Missouri defense and South Carolina's other opponents.
He had the best season of his career for Utah State last season, posting 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 99 receiving yards as well, without any scores. The year before that and his first at Utah State, he recorded 736 yards and five touchdowns, along with 52 receiving yards.
Out of high school, Faison was committed to Marshall. He did not play and redshirted, transferring to Lackawanna College and not playing football. He moved to Snow College after that and had his career breakthrough there in 2022, rushing for 355 yards and six touchdowns.
3. Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M
Moss is the only returner on this list for a reason. After testing the NFL draft waters and returning to Texas A&M, it's now clear that Moss is one of the best in the conference.
76A former four-star recruit, Moss has been productive for the Aggies since the moment he touched down in College Station. He recorded 765 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and 484 yards and 5 touchdowns the one before that. He added 141 receiving yards to his stat line last season, becoming the team's most productive backfield member.
It's not a coincidence that when the Aggies and Missouri clashed in College Station last season, Moss posted the best game of his three-year career. He ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns, embarrassing everything that was good about the Missouri run defense.
His physicality and speed are what made life so hard for the Missouri defense, but that was no surprise when he did it against the Tigers.
“Physical back, downhill guy," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said before their matchup with Texas A&M. "They do a really good job in their fold schemes, trying to create edges.
Moss is still a member of a stacked backfield at Texas A&M and now, with a year of high production and NFL draft hopes, a breakout season where he becomes one of the best in the country could be in the cards.