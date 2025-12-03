Mississippi State Flips 4-Star Mizzou EDGE Commit

The Missouri Tigers are now down to 20 commitments in the 2026 class after losing 4-Star defensive end Micah Nickerson in a flip back to Mississippi State. Nickerson is a native of Magnolia, Mississippi. Nickerson is ranked the No. 286 player in composite rankings, according to 247Sports. He's also the No. 29 EDGE in the class and No. 13 player in the state of Mississippi.

The talented pass rusher was once committed to Mississippi State before changing his commitment to Missouri. He backed out of that decision on Sept. 28 and joined the Tigers on the same day. Since then, he's taken official visits to Mississippi State and Ole Miss, while also receiving an offer from Auburn.

Nickerson is the second player initially from Missouri's 2026 class to flip to an opposing school in the Southeastern Conference. Four-star running back TJ Hodges flipped his commitment to Arkansas on Monday, leaving the Tigers with only one running back commitment in the class.

