Mississippi State Flips 4-Star Mizzou EDGE Commit
The Missouri Tigers are now down to 20 commitments in the 2026 class after losing 4-Star defensive end Micah Nickerson in a flip back to Mississippi State. Nickerson is a native of Magnolia, Mississippi. Nickerson is ranked the No. 286 player in composite rankings, according to 247Sports. He's also the No. 29 EDGE in the class and No. 13 player in the state of Mississippi.
The talented pass rusher was once committed to Mississippi State before changing his commitment to Missouri. He backed out of that decision on Sept. 28 and joined the Tigers on the same day. Since then, he's taken official visits to Mississippi State and Ole Miss, while also receiving an offer from Auburn.
Nickerson is the second player initially from Missouri's 2026 class to flip to an opposing school in the Southeastern Conference. Four-star running back TJ Hodges flipped his commitment to Arkansas on Monday, leaving the Tigers with only one running back commitment in the class.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-7, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- LB JJ Bush, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- IOL Brysen Wessell, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Jackson, Missouri (Committed 10/11/2025)
- OT Johnnie Jones, 6-foot-7, 305 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 10/11/2025)
- S Carter Stewart, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Pearland, Texas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- S Brody Jones, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Fayetteville, Arkansas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- DT Tajh Overton, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Owasso, Oklahoma (Committed 10/17/2025)
- CB Ahmod Billins, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Abbeville, Alabama (Committed 10/25/2025)
- CB Jaxson Gates, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - La Verne, California (Committed 10/31/2025)
- S Jayden McGregory, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Des Moines, Iowa (Committed 11/19/2025)
