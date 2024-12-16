Mizzou Central

Mizzou Grabs Third Transfer, Signs Nebraska Linebacker

The Tigers secured its third commit of this transfer class in an experienced Big 10 linebacker.

Michael Stamps

Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Mikai Gbayor (42) walks off with the Freedom Trophy after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Missouri Tigers earned its second commitment of the day and third overall in former Nebraska linebacker Mikai Gbayor, Matt Zenitz reports. Gbayor officially has signed with the Tigers as well.

Gbayor is an experienced power-five football player who spent two seasons with the Cornhuskers. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker from Irvington, NJ recorded 49 tackles and a sack last season and has totaled 73 tackles in his two-year Big 10 stint. In his sophomore season, he posted 24 tackles and half a sack.

The former Cornhusker took visits to Missouri and most recently Miami. The Tigers appeared to be a favorite from the get-go and will look for Gbayor to directly replace Miami transfer linebacker Corey Flagg. Flagg was a standout not only in the linebacker room but in the entire defense.

He has the versatility to play on the inside and outside, but he looks like the direct replacement for Flagg. Gbayor can come off the edge and could provide some unique looks for the Tigers if needed.

Gbayor was a 3-star recruit out of high school, picking up multiple power-five offers, including Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M and plenty of others. He spent four years with the Tigers despite only playing the last two.

There may have been a general feeling of concern with the amount of losses compared to transfers gained, but Eli Drinkwitz and his staff are starting to quiet those thoughts. This is the second defensive addition of the day and the cycle as a whole and though there are still gaps to fill, Missouri is starting to fill some holes.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is a freshman at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MizzouCentral since 2023.  Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska. 

