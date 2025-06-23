What RB Maxwell Warner Adds to Mizzou's 2026 Class: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri Tigers on SI football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives an evaluation of Missouri's most-recent commit, running back Maxwell Warner, plus how he adds more shape to the Tigers' 2026 class.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers' 2026 class is beginning to come into shape, with three-star running back Maxwell Warner announcing his commitment to the Tigers Monday afternoon.
The Chicago native is the fifth commitment for Missouri in the class, with four of the players playing offensive skill positions. The sole defensive player so far in the class is St. Louis University High linebacker Keenan Harris.
In his junior season, Warner rushed for 518 yards and eight touchdowns on 107 carries. Also a track athlete, Warner runs with quickness in his cuts, especially when running downhill.
With slots at quarterback, running back, tight end and wide receiver now filled for Missouri, expect the rest of the class to start filling out for the Tigers.
The first commitment for Missouri in the trenches could come as soon as Tuesday, with three-star offensive lineman Khalief Canty set to announce his decision between Missouri, Michigan State and North Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Four-star linebacker JJ Bush is also set to announce his decision between Arkansas, LSU and Missouri on July 2.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)