Roommates to Rivals: RB Nate Noel Faces a Familiar Foe Against Auburn
Homecomings are meant to reunite the past and the present. This Missouri Homecoming will bring together two former teammates.
After four successful years at Appalachian State, running back Nate Noel decided to seek a bigger stage to show off his talent. The Missouri coaches knew instantly that Noel was the right player to fill a hole in the running back room.
"(Noel and fellow running back Marcus Carroll) have played a lot of football," running back coach Curtis Luper said following the spring game. "They can make sense of a lot of things really, really fast. I think those guys know what its like to be a college athlete at the highest level."
Noel is just one of many players that have sought out opportunities at bigger schools. Under-recruited players and standouts from smaller schools enter the transfer portal hoping for an opportunity with a Power Four school. But, this mobility leaves smaller schools at a disadvantage. They routinely lose their best talent and become a stepping stone in players journey, rather than the main destination.
"I know App State is not where they want to be this year as far as their football program, but two of their best players are playing in the SEC right now," Drinkwitz said in a press conference prior to the Auburn matchup. "That's one of the struggles of the transfer portal."
One of Noel's teammates, defensive end Jalen McLeod, also decided to make the switch from App state to the SEC, spending the past two sentences at Auburn. McLeod has collected some accolades with Auburn, including SEC defensive player of the week and All-SEC honors.
Prior to their individual adventures in the SEC, McLeod and Noel spent three seasons together as Mountaineers. But they were a bit closer than your average teammates. They had to be since they were roommates.
"I think the game within the game is really going to be Jalen McLeod versus Nate Noel," Drinkwitz said. "Former roommates at App State, so that it's pretty interesting."
Drinkwitz is also pretty familiar with McLeod. It may have been a couple years ago now, but the Missouri coach was responsible for recruiting the defensive end. Drinkwitz even tried to get McLeod to come to Missouri whenever he entered the transfer portal.
"We couldn't get Jalen to come on a visit," Drinkwitz said. "We were recruiting him in the portal, and (Auburn head coach) Hugh (Freeze) got him down there, and they got him locked up before he would come on a visit with us. Guess that commitment to me didn't mean much."
The two former roommates and their teams are set to face off against each other during Missouri's 113th Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m.
