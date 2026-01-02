Starting Mizzou Safety to Enter the Transfer Portal

Junior Missouri safety Marvin Burks Jr. will enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Brian Dohn of 247Sports.

Burks has been a starting safety for Missouri in each of the last two seasons, primarily at free safety. He jumped onto the scene in his freshman season, playing in all 13 games as a kick returner and safety. Through his three seasons with the Tigers, he recorded 131 total tackles, three pass deflections and two interceptions.

His best statistical game was in 2025 against Mississippi State, where he recorded 12 tackles and grabbed one interception that he returned 28 yards for a touchdown.



He was rated as a three-star prospect out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis. He was rated by 247Sports as the fourth-best member in Missouri's 2023 signing class.

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers safety Marvin Burks Jr. (1) looks at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | Matt Guzman-Missouri Tigers On SI

Burks allowed 10 receptions on 12 targets for 198 yards in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed 16 catches on 25 targets for 223 yards in 2024.

Burks is the first defensive starter to enter the transfer portal this offseason for Missouri. The Tigers will also be losing veteran Jalen Catalon in the safety room, as he's exhausted his eligibility. Also in the safety room, Missouri will lose its starter at the STAR position, Daylan Carnell. The Tigers will also lose all three of their starters at cornerback, with the trio running out of eligibility.

Missouri, however, could retain starting safety Santana Banner, who transferred to the Tigers from Northern Illinois ahead of the 2025 season. He recorded 59 total tackles, three pass deflections and one interception in his first season with the program.

Moments after the report was posted that Burks will be entering the transfer portal, the Tigers made a social media post announcing that rising junior safety Trajen Greco has re-signed with the program for 2026.



Greco, a former four-star prospect, has put together an impressive first two seasons with Missouri, appearing in every game of his first two years. In that time, he's recorded nine tackles. He appeared on 139 defensive snaps in 2025, 92 of which came at free safety, according to PFF.

Missouri will also be adding a three safeties in its upcoming freshman class — four-star prospect Jayden McGregory, along with three-star players Brody Jones and Carter Stewart.

The transfer portal officially opened up Friday. To keep up with all of the movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

