'Tackle Him, Please': Mizzou's Opponents are Scared of Ahmad Hardy
Most people seem to be educated on how good running back Ahmad Hardy is through four weeks of the new college football season. He's on a streak of 100-yard games and has posted multiple eye-catching highlights.
In fact, it's got to the point where Missouri's opponents fear Hardy. According to wide receiver Marquis Johnson, that absolutely seems to be the case.
"I've noticed it. Teams are scared. Teams are really scared," Johnson told the media on Tuesday. "Everyone is scared of the running game."
Johnson has even had some conversations with defenders, whether they liked it or not, regarding the bad things that Hardy does to opposing defenses. Hardy's running tactics leave some opposing defenses stunned and even frustrated.
"During the play, Ahmad would have the ball and they're like, oh my god, can someone please tackle him, someone tackle him, please," Johnson said.
So far this season, Hardy is one of the premier running backs in terms of making defenders miss tackles. There have been multiple plays through Missouri's first four games where he'll break four or five tackles on a single rushing attempt.
Johnson went as far as to say that defenders will plead with him for Hardy to be tackled. Johnson hears a lot of this while blocking for Hardy or even his fellow backfield mate, Jamal Roberts.
"If you see me on the sideline, or see me running the route or blocking for him, I'm talking to the defender," Johnson said. "The defender's begging me if someone's going to tackle him or not."
Johnson and Missouri's opponents aren't the only ones to acknowledge how good Hardy's truly been so far. The front five players blocking for the talented sophomore running back have been equally amazed, including another transfer portal addition.
"The best running back that I've ever been on a team with," right tackle Keagen Trost said. "We have a good running back room. You fit up the blocks, any running back can hit the hole, but really, sometimes you might not get it blocked perfectly, and a running back can break a tackle and still get a lot of yards. It just shows that you have a great back that can make plays even when it's not perfect."
Hardy is up to 600 total rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 79 carries this season, leading the SEC in rushing yards and sitting second nationally in the same category. Most recently, Hardy recorded 138 yards and a touchdown against South Carolina. He's also posted a 250-yard, three-touchdown performance in Week 3 against Louisiana.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has had the opportunity to learn more about Hardy in recent weeks, given the quick nature of his joining the team through the transfer portal. Since then, what Hardy brings to the table off and on the field has become much clearer.
"I didn't really know his fun, loving personality. I didn't know his ability to gather people around him," Drinkwitz said. "I didn't realize that he was going to be such a guy that people wanted to play with and play for. [He] does a unique job of playing with and for the line."