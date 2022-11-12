How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. Tennessee

The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Tennessee Volunteers. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Missouri Tigers, coming off a loss to the Kentucky Wildcats, will travel to Knoxville, Tenn. To face the Tennessee Volunteers at 11 a.m. Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

The Tigers (4-5, 2-4 in SEC) are fighting to return to a bowl game. The Tigers need wins in two of their last three games to reach the six wins needed for a bowl berth. This week’s opponent isn’t ideal for the Tigers, who narrowly missed a third straight win when it lost, 21-17, to Kentucky.

Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) had its chance to assert itself as the nation’s No. 1 team, but it lost to Georgia on Saturday, 27-13. With the loss, the Vols are now a game back of the lead in the SEC East Division. All isn’t lost. But, the Vols not only need to win out, but they need Georgia to lose two of their next three. That seems unlikely. Meanwhile, if the Vols win out, they can finish the season 11-1 and see if their record stands up to College Football Playoff scrutiny, even if they don’t have an SEC title to show for it.

As for Missouri, a win on Saturday would register as an upset. But a loss would mean the Tigers would have to beat New Mexico State and Arkansas to end the season to reach a bow game. Any way you look at it, the Tigers have work to do.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Tigers’ matchup against the Volunteers on Saturday:

Game Information: Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Missouri plus-21

Over/Under: 56.5

Moneyline: Missouri +900 (-110); Tennessee -2000 (-118)

TV/Streaming: CBS (Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel, Sherree Burress ), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Tiger Radio Network KTGR 1580 AM/105.1 FM.

