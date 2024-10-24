The Test Jalen Milroe Presents for Mizzou Amidst Recent Struggles
The name Jalen Milroe doesn't need too much of an introduction, nor does any quarterback starting for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The No. 21 Missouri Tigers know the challenge ahead of them.
"He's got unbelievable speed," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Milroe this week, "he's got great vision, he's a really good thrower, so he's the definition of a dual-threat quarterback."
In his first year as a full-time starter, Milroe put up 2,834 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and a 65.8% pass completion in 2023. Leading the charge offensively, he helped the Crimson Tide topple the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game, only falling short to the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.
The results haven't been quite to the level of excellence Alabama is used to in Milroe's senior year, already dropping games to the Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Volunteers. The transition caused by long-time head coach Nick Saban's departure is a large part in that, but even for Milroe, his performance has been shaky in recent weeks.
In the Crimson Tide's loss to Tennessee, it was a long day for Milroe in Knoxville. He only completed 25-of-45 passes on the day, threw two interceptions and was sacked three times. Even in the run game that he's largely successful in, he only managed 11 yards on 14 carries.
Milroe threw a total of six interceptions in the entirety of his junior year, and already met that mark last week. Turnovers have been one of Alabama's biggest weak points in its 2024 campaign.
As the Missouri Tigers look to hand the Crimson Tide its third loss on Saturday, it's something they will hope to exploit.
The Tigers' defensive unit, led by coordinator Corey Batoon, has ranked amongst the top defenses across the country since Week 1. It ranks 10th nationally in the fewest points allowed with a total of 109.
Arguably more than any other game this year, Missouri's secondary will be expected to perform at the highest level against a strong Alabama receiving corps, led by 17-year-old freshman Ryan Williams and junior Germie Bernard.
"You have to kind of pick your poison," Drinkwitz said of the Alabama offense, "if you double-team the freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams, who's 17 years old, then you leave yourself a hat down in the quarterback."
Between safety Daylan Carnell and cornerbacks Dreydon Norwood, Toriano Pride Jr. and Nicholas Deloach Jr., the Tigers have plenty of options to help cover the Crimson Tide's receivers. It isn't a unit that has necessarily been interception-heavy throughout the season — totaling just five — but it'll have the opportunity if Milroe's accuracy starts to dwindle.
Even if the pass game struggles, however, Milroe has been known to make teams pay in the rush. Missouri has seen plenty of dual-threats already in the year, but Alabama's scheme is likely the most creative it will face.
"(Milroe) is a dynamic athlete ... and has really improved," coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "It's a hallmark of (head) coach (Kalen) DeBoer's offense is taking the quarterback and developing him into a great passer, which he does that. Obviously has the ability to scramble, make plays with his feet."
The designed quarterback runs the Crimson Tide has implemented will be the biggest test for the Tigers defensively, which helps its offense get an advantage through shifts and motions. It can attack from a lot of different areas, and Missouri is going to be forced to adjust all game.
Forcing Milroe to pass more times than not, much like the Tennessee loss, would put the Tigers in a better position to capitalize and make a difference in the game. One or two interceptions could completely change the course of the final score.
If Missouri can leave Tuscaloosa with a win under its belt, it will not only put it in a strong position for the College Football Playoffs for themselves, it'll have leave the Crimson Tide with an almost certain elimination.
