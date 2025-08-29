Mizzou Central

Three Offensive Bright Spots From Mizzou's 61-6 Win Over Central Arkansas: The Extra Point

Putting up 61 points is impressive regardless of competition, but who deserves some extra praise?

Killian Wright

Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown as Central Arkansas Bears defensive back L.J. Hewitt (0) chases during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown as Central Arkansas Bears defensive back L.J. Hewitt (0) chases during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Watch the video below as Missouri On SI reporter Killian Wright breaks down the three biggest offensive bright spots from Missouri's season opener win over Central Arkansas.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

An early-game Sam Horn injury derailed Missouri's plans to have Horn and Beau Pribula split snaps at quarterback, resulting in Pribula leading the offense for the majority of the game –– with a sprinkle of Matt Zollers in the late-game as well.

With the quarterback battle now likely being over, what was seen from the Pribula-led units is likely what the offense will look like for the remainder of the season. But what stuck out from the explosive offensive unit?

The deep ball

Brady Cook's 2024 Tigers squad struggled to fully utilize the deep ball last season, but that certainly doesn't appear to be the case with the 2025 team. On the opening drive, Pribula connected with junior wideout Marquis Johnson for a 51-yard touchdown pass –– the longest pass of Pribula's career, and longest reception of Johnson's.

Pribula looked for Johnson deep three more times, missing him near the Central Arkansas 40-yard line, but converted a 44-yard pass that saw Johnson go down at the goal line three plays later.

Pribula's willingness to take shots downfield combined with Johnson's blazing speed makes for a potentially explosive combo, bringing a new fold to the Missouri offense.

Pribula's escapability

It didn't take long for the Penn State transfer to show off his legs, as he scrambled for a gain of nine yards on his first non-handoff of the game. Later on, he danced around in the pocket for what felt like an eternity before stepping up and jetting downfield 31 yards to the end-zone.

Despite shaky offensive line play, Pribula stayed mobile in the pocket throughout, being sacked just one time for seven yards. The designed run game should come over time, but for now, Pribula's ability to extend plays and create positives out of disaster scenarios looks enticing.

The outside run

Despite pass blocking woes throughout, the outside run game was effective from both Pribula and transfer running back Ahmad Hardy. The run game seemed much more efficient when utilizing the outside zone, which saw Hardy break loose for 44 yards early in the third quarter, following Cayden Green on the left side. Hardy would shoot downfield again six minutes later, gaining 23 yards after flipping to the right side.

Hardy's breakaway speed on the exterior is yet another element of the offense suited to generate big plays, and could become a staple sooner rather than later.

Killian Wright
KILLIAN WRIGHT

Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright joined Missouri Tigers On SI in 2025 as an all-purpose reporter. Along with his work at Missouri Tigers on SI as an intern, he has been a contributor at Thunderous Intentions and a sports editor at The Maneater.

