Three Offensive Bright Spots From Mizzou's 61-6 Win Over Central Arkansas: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri On SI reporter Killian Wright breaks down the three biggest offensive bright spots from Missouri's season opener win over Central Arkansas.
An early-game Sam Horn injury derailed Missouri's plans to have Horn and Beau Pribula split snaps at quarterback, resulting in Pribula leading the offense for the majority of the game –– with a sprinkle of Matt Zollers in the late-game as well.
With the quarterback battle now likely being over, what was seen from the Pribula-led units is likely what the offense will look like for the remainder of the season. But what stuck out from the explosive offensive unit?
The deep ball
Brady Cook's 2024 Tigers squad struggled to fully utilize the deep ball last season, but that certainly doesn't appear to be the case with the 2025 team. On the opening drive, Pribula connected with junior wideout Marquis Johnson for a 51-yard touchdown pass –– the longest pass of Pribula's career, and longest reception of Johnson's.
Pribula looked for Johnson deep three more times, missing him near the Central Arkansas 40-yard line, but converted a 44-yard pass that saw Johnson go down at the goal line three plays later.
Pribula's willingness to take shots downfield combined with Johnson's blazing speed makes for a potentially explosive combo, bringing a new fold to the Missouri offense.
Pribula's escapability
It didn't take long for the Penn State transfer to show off his legs, as he scrambled for a gain of nine yards on his first non-handoff of the game. Later on, he danced around in the pocket for what felt like an eternity before stepping up and jetting downfield 31 yards to the end-zone.
Despite shaky offensive line play, Pribula stayed mobile in the pocket throughout, being sacked just one time for seven yards. The designed run game should come over time, but for now, Pribula's ability to extend plays and create positives out of disaster scenarios looks enticing.
The outside run
Despite pass blocking woes throughout, the outside run game was effective from both Pribula and transfer running back Ahmad Hardy. The run game seemed much more efficient when utilizing the outside zone, which saw Hardy break loose for 44 yards early in the third quarter, following Cayden Green on the left side. Hardy would shoot downfield again six minutes later, gaining 23 yards after flipping to the right side.
Hardy's breakaway speed on the exterior is yet another element of the offense suited to generate big plays, and could become a staple sooner rather than later.