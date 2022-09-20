Missouri Falls in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

The Tigers' victory over Abilene Christian didn't help them in the eyes of the voters from three different SEC sites.

The Georgia Bulldogs remained in control of the Fan Nation SEC Week 3 Power Rankings, voted on by the staffs of All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk, and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country, pounded South Carolina, 48-7, in the Bulldogs’ SEC opener and received all seven first-place votes in the power rankings.

Along with the Bulldogs, two other teams opened SEC action in Week 3. LSU continued to bounce back from its season-opening loss to Florida State, this time beating Mississippi State, 31-16, at home for its first league win under new coach Brian Kelly.

Outside of league play, only one SEC team lost. Auburn, which hosted Penn State, fell to the Nittany Lions, 41-12.

The rest of the SEC claimed victories. Alabama defeated ULM, 63-7; Kentucky shut out Youngstown State, 31-0; Arkansas struggled but rallied to beat Missouri State, 38-27; Texas A&M bounced back from a massive upset loss to Appalachian State to beat Miami (FL), 17-9; Tennessee pounded Akron, 63-6; Florida slid by USF, 31-28; Ole Miss shut out, 42-0; Missouri beat Abilene Christian, 34-17; and Vanderbilt improved to 3-1 with a 38-28 road win at Northern Illinois.

Week 4 brings the SEC closer to a full league slate. Auburn hosts Missouri in a league opener. No. 11 Tennessee opens its SEC slate by hosting No. 20 Florida; No. 10 Arkansas and No. 23 Texas A&M face each other at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; and No. 2 Alabama hosts Vanderbilt.

In non-conference, No. 1 Georgia hosts Kent State, Mississippi State hosts Bowling Green, No. 16 Ole Miss hosts Tulsa, No. 8 Kentucky hosts Northern Illinois, LSU hosts New Mexico and South Carolina hosts Charlotte.

The complete power rankings is below.

SEC Week 2 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (3-0) (7) — 98 points (Last week: 1)

2. Alabama (3-0) — 91 points (Last week: 2)

3. Tennessee (3-0) — 79 points (Last week: 5)

4. Kentucky (3-0) — 74 points (Last week: 4)

5. Arkansas (3-0) — 71 points (Last week: 3)

6. Ole Miss (3-0) — 69 points (Last week: 6)

7. Texas A&M (2-1) — 53 points (Last week: 8)

8. LSU (2-1) — 48 points (Last week: 11)

9. Florida (2-1) — 43 points (Last week: 7)

10. Mississippi State (2-1) — 37 points (Last week: 9)

11. South Carolina (1-2) — 24 points (Last week: 12)

T12. Auburn (2-1) — 16 points (Last week: 10)

T12. Vanderbilt (3-1) — 16 points (Last week: 14)

14. Missouri (2-1) — 15 points (Last week: 13)

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.