Tigers RB Cody Schrader Says Offense Needs to Put Missouri Defense in Position to Win

Missouri running back Cody Schrader says the offense needs to convert on third down to help defense out going forward.

The Missouri Tigers fell short by just four points against the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs last Saturday. In that game, which was ultimately decided by a handful of plays, they converted on just three of their 13 third-down attempts.

One of those failed third downs came inside the Georgia 5-yard line, and Mizzou was forced to settle for a chip shot field goal instead of a touchdown, missing out on four crucial points.

To their credit, the Tigers held Georgia to a similar 4-for-13 conversion rate, but that doesn't mean their offense can afford to mail it in. Mizzou running back Cody Schrader, whose 63-yard run helped set up that close-range field goal, says that the offense needs to get going quickly and move the chains to help their defense succeed.

"I think just starting fast in general, but yeah definitely...we've gotta be better on our execution," said Schrader this week. "You know, be able to execute on third downs and be able to get our defense bigger breaks, especially in close games like we just had [against Georgia]."

Converting on those third-down tries will not only lead to more potential points on the board but also give the defense more time to rest, which is imperative for the Tigers. Georgia held the ball for almost ten minutes more than Missouri last weekend and that time takes a toll on defenders by the fourth quarter. Even a few more minutes with the ball in hand and the defense on the sideline could make all the difference for Mizzou.

This weekend against the Florida Gators, Schrader will likely be a key ingredient on some of those big downs. His reliability has been a known commodity and he flashed some real big-play ability against the defending champs last week. If he and this Missouri offense can win the time of possession battle, the Tigers should be in good shape heading into this game's final quarter.

