How to Watch, Listen and Stream Missouri vs. Kansas State

The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.

Missouri renews its former conference rivalry with Kansas State when the two teams meet in Manhattan, Kan., on Saturday morning in the second game of the season for both teams.

Missouri (1-0) is coming off a strong 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech — and a bit more rest. The Tigers played on Thursday of last week, while the Wildcats (1-0) played on Saturday. They shut out South Dakota, 34-0.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz believes his Tigers have much to improve on offensively, even though they poured on the points against LA Tech. He was clearly happy with how the Tigers handled the Bulldogs defensively.

These two schools have known each other for a long time. The pair were part of the old Big Eight Conference, and when the league merged with remnants from the Southwest Conference, they even ended up in the same division. But Missouri left for the SEC a decade ago. 

Still, the two teams have played each other 97 times, with Missouri up 60-32-5 in the overall series and 29-15-2 in Manhattan. But, Kansas State won their last matchup, and at one point the Wildcats had a 13-game winning streak from 1993-2005.

Game Information: Missouri Tigers vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Date/Time: Saturday, September 10 at 11 a.m.

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Missouri +8.5

Over/Under: 57.5

Moneyline: Missouri +250 (-110), Kansas State -376 (-118)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (KTGR 1580 AM/105.1 FM; Sirius/XM Channel 192.

