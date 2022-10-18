Vanderbilt Offensive Player to Watch vs Missouri in Week 8

Here are the Commodores that the Tigers need to contain in Missouri's SEC showdown with Vanderbilt.

The Missouri Tigers have just days until their homecoming game against SEC foe Vanderbilt, and the Tigers are locked in on getting their first conference win of 2022. The Commodores are 3-4, but to be fair, their last three opponents were all ranked in the top ten (and still are).

An SEC powerhouse, Vanderbilt is not, but that doesn't mean this is going to be a cakewalk for the Tigers. Mizzou's defense has been their foundation this year and it's expected to put forth a good performance Saturday, but there are some Vandy players that will need to be shut down for the Tigers to secure a victory. These are the Commodores to watch out for when Vanderbilt has the ball this weekend...

QB AJ Swann

2022 Stats: 81-for-133/ 953 yds/8 TDs/ 0 INT

Swann didn't begin this season as the starter, but he hasn't looked back since taking over in the Commodores' loss to Wake Forest in September. Since then, the freshman's been impressive, throwing eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He's just shy of 1,000 yards on the season and has managed the ball well, especially considering the competition he's faced recently (i.e. Georgia and Alabama).

There are weaknesses in his game, though, that Mizzou can exploit. For starters, his mobility is almost non-existent. Swann's chalked up negative yards per carry averages in all but one game this year. Part of that is obviously Vandy's porous offensive line, but another part is Swann's inability to sense or escape pressure. The Tigers' talented defensive linemen should be looking to have a field day in this one, and that pressure will go a long way in making things easier on their own offense.

WR Will Sheppard

2022 Stats: 38 rec/ 497 yds/ 8 TDs

It's pretty easy to see who the go-to guy is in the passing game for Vandy. Sheppard's caught eight of the Commodores' 14 receiving scores this year and leads the team in both yards and receptions. A 6-foot-3 pass catcher is a possession machine, securing first downs and red zone scores on a regular basis.

Sheppard may be able to use his big body to box out smaller defenders, but he's not going to burn past anyone with his speed. His longest reception of the year is only 31 yards and he's averaged less than 20 yards per catch in every game this season. The Tigers' secondary won't have to worry about him burning them long but they'll have to key on Sheppard when Vanderbilt's near the goal line.

RB Ray Davis

2022 Stats: 120 car/536 yds/ 4 rush TDs, 19 rec/ 130 yds/ 2 rec TDs

Davis is the do-it-all man for the Commodores and that versatility's come in handy for them. When Mike Wright was the starting quarterback, Vandy leaned heavily on the run. Now that the statuesque Swann has taken over snap-taking duties, Davis is getting more involved in the passing game too.

He's accounted for more yards than any other skill player and his six total touchdowns make him the second-highest scorer on the team, behind Sheppard. While Sheppard finds success in situational matchups, Davis is dynamic enough to make an impact anywhere on the field. Mizzou will have to key on him throughout this game, and if they can slow him down, that should short-circuit the Vanderbilt offense.

