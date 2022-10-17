Missouri Tigers Week 8 Opponent Preview: Vanderbilt Commodores

Here's a look at the Missouri's next matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores this Saturday for the Tigers' homecoming game.

After a week off, the Missouri Tigers are getting set for their next conference contest, this time against the Vanderbilt Commodores. It'll be Mizzou's homecoming game as well when the Tigers host Vandy this weekend. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his squad are still looking for their first SEC win of the season, but this is as good a chance as they're going to have at getting their first one in 2022.

Vanderbilt hasn't won an SEC game since 2019, when they beat Missouri. That was the last meeting between the teams before Drinkwitz was hired by Mizzou, and the Tigers are 2-0 since his arrival. They'll hope to keep that streak alive, especially in front of a raucous homecoming crowd at Faurot Field.

The Tigers have lost each of the last three games by one possession, and after a bye week, they should be as focused as ever on getting their first conference win. Check out the Commodores and how their season's taken shape thus far below.

2022 Record: 3-4 (0-3)

Offensive Scheme: Pro Spread

Head Coach: Clark Lea

Lea enters his second season at Vandy, his first collegiate coaching gig after stints as an assistant at Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Syracuse, UCLA, and South Dakota State. The Vanderbilt alum played fullback for the Commodores from 2002-2004.

Vandy has already topped their win total from last season, but they haven't really beaten anyone noteworthy. It seems they've settled on freshman quarterback AJ Swann, who's thrown eight touchdowns and no interceptions all year. Here's a look at the Commodores' starting line up on offense.

Offensive starters:

QB AJ Swann

RB Re'Mahn Davis

WR Will Sheppard

WR Jayden McGowan

WR (Slot) Devin Boddie Jr.

TE Ben Bresnahan

TE Gavin Schoenwald

LT Gunnar Hansen

LG Ben Cox

C Delfin Xavier Castillo

RG Bradley Ashmore

RT Jacob Brammer

Defensive Set: 4-3

The 'Dores just gave up 55 to Georgia, and that's become the norm for Vanderbilt this year. In fact, they've given up 40-plus points to every Power 5 team they've played, and 50-plus to every SEC team so far. That's good news for the Tigers, who've struggled to score as of late. This is Vandy's defensive line up heading into this Saturday's showdown.

Defensive starters:

DE Nate Clifton

DT Christian James

DT Malik Langham

STAR LB: Michael Owusu

WILL LB: Anfernee Orji

MIKE LB: Ethan Barr

NB Jaylen Mahoney

CB Jeremy Lucien

CB Tyson Russell

SS Maxwell Worship

FS De'Rickey Wright

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here