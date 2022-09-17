Skip to main content

WATCH: Luther Burden Goes 78-Yards Untouched For TD vs. Abilene Christian

Missouri Tigers Freshman Luther Burden broke free for a score on his first touch of the game vs Abilene Christian

The Missouri Tigers were looking to start fast against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday in Columbia. 

And thanks to their freshman phenom Luther Burden III, they were able to do just that. 

On his first touch of the game, Burden returned a Wildcats punt 78 yards for a score, to give the Tigers an early 7-0 lead in Columbia. 

The touchdown came on Burden's first career punt return attempt, and was his third touchdown of the season thus far. 

Burden's first two touchdowns came in the team's season-opening win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, in which he had one receiving score and one rushing score.

Burden, who was held in check against Kansas State with just two touches for nine total yards, was looking forward to an increased roll in Week 3 in front of his home crowd. 

"I'm looking forward to the next game," Burden said this week. "We all put that game past us. There's not many words you can say for the last game, so we're just looking forward."

So far they are off to a great start, with the Tigers start guiding his team to the early 14-3 lead.

Suffice it to say, increased touches for Burden could go a long way in improving the Tigers' offensive production as they look to move past the Kansas State loss going forward. 

