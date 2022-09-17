Live In-Game Updates: Missouri 17, Abilene Christian 3

The Missouri Tigers look for a bounce-back win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Missouri Tigers headed into Week 3 of the season with mixed emotions.

A dominant 52-24 season-opening win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs put a huge spark of confidence in coach Eli Drinkwitz's team, but last week's 40-12 blowout loss to the Kansas State Wildcats immediately shot the Tigers back down to Earth.

But now, the team is presented with a solid bounce-back opportunity against the Abilene Christian Wildcats, who come into Saturday's game at Faurot Field with a 2-0 record.

The Wildcats picked up a 28-14 season-opening win over Lamar on Sept. 1 before squeaking out a close 21-13 victory over Prairie View last week.

ACU is led by quarterback Maverick Mclvor, who has gone 42 of 72 passing for 483 yards, four touchdowns, and three picks this season.

The Wildcats are also led by receiver Kendall Catalon, who has totaled 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

ACU has failed to get the running game going through two games, as the team's leading rusher, running back Rovaughn Banks Jr., has posted just 25 carries for 85 yards this season.

The Tigers will be without offensive lineman Xavier Delgado - who was not seen wearing pads pregame - as well receiver Demariyon Houston, receiver Chance Super, defensive lineman Ky Montgomery, and offensive lineman Hyrin White.

The Wildcats receive the opening kickoff and will begin at their own 25-yard line.

FIRST QUARTER:

ACU got the ball first but quickly went three-and-out.

TOUCHDOWN MIZZOU: Mizzou recevier Luther Burden takes ACU's first punt all the way to the end zone for a 78-yard touchdown. The Tigers took an early 7-0 lead.

change of possession

The Tigers' defense forced a second straight three-and-out and punt to Burden III again, though this time, the Wildcats stopped him from scoring another touchdown.

Mizzou picked up 14 yards on its first offensive possession, but punted after six plays. Tigers punter Sean Koetting pinned the Wildcats at their own one-yard line.

change of possession

Faced with another third down, Wildcats running back Jermiah Dobbins ran 22 yards down the left sideline to pick up the first.

Two more big gain got the Wildcats into Mizzou territory for the first time of the game, but the Tigers defense held up and forced a field-goal attempt.

FIELD GOAL WILDCATS: The Wildcats get on the board with a 39-yard field goal. Mizzou leads 7-3.

change of possession

TOUCHDOWN MIZZOU: On the third play of the drive, Cook unloaded a deep, 79-yard throw to Dominic Lovett for a touchdown. The Tigers built a 14-3 lead.

change of possession

The Wildcats went three-and-out for the third time of the first quarter, punting to Burden again.

change of possession

Cook finds Lovett on a short pass, as he reverses field for a first down.

But the Tigers were stopped on a third-and-short and punted for the second time of the first quarter.

change of possession

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Mizzou 14, ACU 3

SECOND QUARTER

The Wildcats used five plays on their next drive before punting for the fourth time in the half.

change of possession

The Tigers went three-and-out as well despite having the opportunity to go for a 4th and 1 on the 50-yard line.

But Koetting's punt shanked out of bounds and traveled just 20 yards.

change of possession

McIvor connects with Tristan Golightly for a first down on 3rd and 2.

The Wildcats went for a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-short, but the Tigers stopped the conversion and got the ball back.

change of possession

The Tigers put together a solid drive with big gains through the air to receiver Mookie Cooper and running back Cody Schrader. But the offense stalled and had to settle for a field-goal attempt from Harrison Mevis.

FIELD GOAL MIZZOU: Mevis nails a 31-yard field goal to extend Mizzou's lead to 17-3.

change of possession

**

