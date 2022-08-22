Skip to main content

Why 'Comfortability' is Key Component for Mizzou CB Kris Abrams-Draine

Abrams-Draine enters his second full season as a converted defensive back.

The Missouri Tigers had one of the worst defenses based on total yards allowed in the SEC last season. 

But this was hardly due to the standout play in the secondary by cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, who used his ball skills as a former receiver to snag three picks last season, which tied him for third in the conference. He also had seven passes defended, which was more than any player who had four or more picks in the SEC.

On the surface, the numbers show that with 445.4 yards surrendered per game, the Tigers were second-worst in the conference. This was ahead of only 2-10 Vanderbilt. But the secondary, which allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per contest (216.1) and had two defensive backs finish in the top three in the conference in total interceptions, was hardly to blame.

So with positives to build on as he enters his second full season as a defensive back, Abrams-Draine is ready to make more big changes. He'll be moving from the slot to the outside cornerback position, something he's learning while also getting used to the new defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Blake Baker. 

"I think at first it was hard to understand, but we just started going into every little detail and I think everybody got a good hook of the new scheme," Abrams-Draine said. "I feel comfortable. A lot of more work to do, but I feel comfortable as of right now."

Abrams-Draine was arguably one of the most underrated defensive backs in the SEC last season. Now on the outside, he'll have to match up with some bigger receivers in one-on-one situations. 

"I'm still learning, but I'm starting to get the hang of it as of right now," he said. "On the outside corner, you really on an island, but in the slot you got a little more help. (It's) not really (more difficult), you just have to focus and work on the little details."

Abrams-Draine's performance last season garnered some national attention despite Mizzou's 6-7 record. But he's not focused on the outside noise when there's still so much to prove.

"Really I haven't been like paying attention cause if I don't do nothing this year, then it'll all go away," he said. So I've really just been focusing on the season."

Abrams-Draine also returned kicks on special teams last season and proved his value and versatility extend beyond the defensive side of the ball. In a 62-24 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 2, Abrams-Draine was one of the lone sparks for the Tigers, as he had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter as Mizzou trailed big.

Despite shifting his focus toward the secondary, how does he feel about being a continued special-teams contributor? 

"Yeah I'm good with doing all that, but I don't know if I'm gonna do all that," he said. "It's up to the coaches."

With speed and proven ball skills, don't be surprised if Abrams-Draine takes another one to the house on either a pick-six or a kick return next season if given the opportunity. This will likely be just one of many plays that make the country realize who No. 14 in the Mizzou secondary is. 

