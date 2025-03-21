"We’ll See What the Future Holds;" How Mizzou's Johnny Walker Handled Combine Snub
When Missouri Tigers defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. did not receive an invitation to the NFL Combine, there were some negative reactions. Some people thought he was snubbed, as his successful season in 2024 should have merited an invite.
Walker finished last season with 43 total tackles, ranking sixth on the team. One of his strong points was rushing the passer, as he racked up 9.5 sacks for 61 yards to lead the Tigers. He tacked on three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Despite those impressive statistics, Walker was left out of the Combine. While he may not have participated there, he got the chance to showcase his skills at a different event: Missouri’s annual Pro Day.
At Pro Day, Walker and 19 of his teammates trained and participated in drills at Stephen's Indoor Facility in front of a crowd of NFL scouts in hopes of improving their draft prospects.
Walker was grateful for the opportunity to compete at Pro Day, which was made more meaningful after being left off the invite list to the Combine.
“I was kind of disappointed at first, but there’s nothing I could really do about it,” Walker said. “I was just looking forward to Pro Day.”
There wasn't any added pressure at Pro Day, though he was a little disappointed with how he performed.
“I was kind of hard on myself," Walker said. "I think my numbers could’ve been a little better, but I’m satisfied.”
Something that uplifted him during Pro Day was training among his college teammates. He participated in drills alongside NFL hopefuls Brady Cook, Luther Burden III, Armand Membou and more. He also reunited with some familiar faces on the coaching staff, adding to his level of comfort.
"Mizzou is home (and) when I came back, it felt like I was home again," Walker said. "With their coaching, I felt more confident.”
Aside from Walker's coaches, his teammates provided him with a confidence boost. One such teammate was defensive tackle Kristian Williams. Williams was also at Pro Day, and he had nothing but praise for Walker and what he will bring to an NFL roster.
"You’re going to get a player that can pass rush and stop the run," Williams said. "He’s a very efficient player. He’s an even better person, so I feel like you’re getting an overall package with him.”
Walker has also been training on his own leading up to Pro Day. Since Missouri competed in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30, he has participated in a training program that has featured lots of ups and downs. Walker emphasized some of the things that went right, including improving his physique.
"I think training went good," Walker said. "I got my body right, I got my body fat really low (and) I got my weight up, so I’m happy about that.”
Walker will continue to work between now and the rapidly approaching NFL draft, which is set to take place April 24-26.
“Work on me, work on my craft, my body, flexibility," Walker said. "Small things like that.”
Walker has been doing a variety of things in hopes of increasing his draft stock, and he hopes to see his hard work pay off when the NFL draft comes around. He is unsure of what his draft day plans entail, choosing to focus on the present.
"I just want to get through today, do my best today," Walker said, "and then we’ll see what the future holds.”