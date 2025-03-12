'What Was Left on the Table': Mizzou Safety Describes Decision to Return for 2025
If he wanted to, he likely could have take his talents to the next level and enter the NFL Draft.
But following a Music City Bowl win, Missouri Tigers star/safety Daylan Carnell announced he would use his final year of eligibility and don the black and gold once more.
The thought process behind coming back to the Tigers was a quite simple one — he knew that there is more left to accomplish.
"The decision to come back mostly just came down to what was just left on the table for me," Carnell said. "I felt like coming back could only help me. So, I just want to come back and hopefully play well."
As one of the standouts in the 2024 season, it won't exactly be easy for Carnell to do even better next season. On the defensive side of the ball, he was one of the Tigers' top performers in nearly every defensive stat. Last season, he broke up seven passes and had 51 tackles on the season, five for loss. Carnell believes that he is up for the task, however.
He is committed to becoming even better, but the on-field stats aren't what he is most concerned with improving this spring. The veteran, who plays the hybrid "star" position, is focused on helping his team.
"I just want to come out and lead," Carnell said. "(I want to) be a hot energy guy, so that everyone follows."
But he couldn't be entirely selfless in his off-season goals. Spring ball is about improvement for next season, after all.
"My personal goal is to just go out there and be dominant."
Others took notice of this goal and his potential in those areas. Being dominant is nearly a sure thing for Carnell, but Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has called out Carnell for his experience with the team. He knows just how valuable his safety can be for the upcoming season.
"I think that the number one realization in college football is that every year, it starts over," Drinkwitz said. "It's about reestablishing the culture and identity that you want on this football team. You lean on leaders like Daylan Carnell and Connor Tollison and Jahkai Lang. Some of these vets who've been here a while that understand that process."
With the Tigers losing many of their other veterans to the NFL Draft or eligibility, more pressure will be on Carnell to perform to the best of his ability in the 2025 campaign. He has a bigger spotlight on him and a more important role.
"He's taken a different approach now," defensive Coordinator Corey Batoon said. "A lot of those veteran guys, like Joseph (Charleston) and (Tre)‘Vez (Johnson) and Sid’(ney Williams) being out of the room, now he's kind of the old head in the room."
In the spring, he had already begun working on this approach. Carnell has taken freshman safety CJ Bass III under his wing, since they play the same position and Bass has a lot to learn about college football.
"That's little bro, right there," Carnell said. "I'm just trying to get him up to speed and help him as much as I can.
He hasn't put his focus entirely on one player, however. Alongside the Bass, Carnell has had to show a couple new guys the ropes of Mizzou football, such as transfers Santana Banner, Jalen Catalon and Mose Phillips III.
"(He's) done a great job in regards to bringing some of these transfers guys along," Batoon said. "I've loved his mindset."
With all of the transfers and freshmen, this is practically a new team in Carnell's mind. He is turning the page on the success of the last couple years and focusing on what is next for the Missouri Tigers.
"Last year is last year," Carnell said. "We have a whole new makeup, a whole new team, a new quarterback. Almost a new everything, it feels like."