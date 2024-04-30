Who's Next on Missouri Football's Recruiting Hot Streak?
Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz has been on a roll recently. Since April 19, the Tigers have landed five new commitments to their 2025 class. They've risen all the way to No. 30 in the team recruiting rankings. Here's what to expect after this hot-streak on the recruiting trail from Drinkwitz and the Tigers.
Corey Simms
One of the top targets on the board at this moment for the Tigers is 4-star WR Corey Simms. He is the No. 282 player in the country and the No. 34 receiver. Simms attends Christian Brothers College in Saint Louis, Mo. He's being pursued by schools such as Nebraska, Ole Miss and USC according to his 247Sports profile.
Simms has been on campus multiple times and has an official visit set in Columbia from June 21-23. He also has one set with Nebraska from June 14-16 and Penn State from May 31 to June 2. Other visits could get set soon.
Daeden Hopkins
4-star EDGE Daeden Hopkins recently picked up a prediction on On3 Sports to commit to Missouri. The Hermann, Mo native is the No. 369 player in the country and No. 28 at his position. Hopkins stands at 6-6, 210-pounds, a fascinating build for a defensive end.
Hopkins is being actively recruited by Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas and others. He has an official visit set for Columbia from June 21-23, the same as Simms. Based on predictions, it is possible that he is committed by then.
Zadian Gentry
3-star CB Zadian "Zay" Gentry has been a frequent target of coach Drinkwitz for a while. Gentry, the No. 520 player in the country, released his top-5 schools on April 10, featuring Missouri, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, SMU and Baylor.
The Tigers were one of the first schools to offer Gentry, behind schools like SMU, Purdue, UNLV, Arkansas and others. Missouri was not featured in Gentry's original top-8 schools list, but was since added to his final five. Recent momentum might lean in the favor of the Tigers.
Jayvan Boggs
4-star WR Jayvan Boggs recently de-committed from Ohio State and the Tigers have been all over his recruitment since. The Cocoa, Fla native announced his seven finalists on April 17, featuring the Tigers, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, UCF, Texas and USC.
Boggs is the No. 191 player in the country and No. 23 WR. He is one of a few receiver targets Missouri is hot in pursuit of. He has the same official visit date set as Simms and Hopkins.
Charles Bass
The East Saint Louis native picked up a prediction in favor of Missouri last week, signifying some momentum for the Tigers for Bass. He is the No. 303 player in the country and No. 7 in the state of Illinois.
Bass also announced a group of finalists in his recruitment, including Missouri, Oregon, Nebraska, Illinois, Michigan, Arkansas, Cincinnati, LSU, Texas A&M and Kansas. The Tigers were one of Bass' first offers at the very beginning of his recruitment.