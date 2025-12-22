Why Chip Lindsey is an Interesting Hire for Mizzou: The Buzz
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on the program's hire of Chip Lindsey as its next offensive coordinator and why Lindsey was a bit of a surprising hire.
Eli Drinkwitz made a hire Sunday morning that will be cruicial to the program's trajectory. After finishing dead last in the SEC in passing yards per game, Missouri hired Chip Lindsey to be its next offensive coordinator, replacing Kirby Moore.
Drinkwitz highlighted play-calling experience as one of the top traits he'd be looking for in the search, and Lindsey has plenty of that. He spent three years as a head coach, plus seven more seasons as a play caller.
Even after all that play calling experience, it''s tough to say what exactly Lindsey will bring to Missouri. In his one season at Michigan, Lindsey didn't seem to have all of the controls, with head coach Sherrone Moore still having heavy influence on the offense. Plus, the offense was adapted around true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.
Lindsey does, however, have heavy overlap with Drinkwitz in run game philosophy, favoring outside zone concepts.
What Lindsey's approach to fixing Missouri's pass and quarterback development looks like will be a significant factor in whether or not the program can make the next leap.
Weekend Mizzou Results
There were no games played on Friday or Saturday.
Sunday's Scores
- Women's Basketball: Missouri 84, North Alabama 57
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
Men's basketball:
- Missouri at the McBride Homes Braggin' Rights game against No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini in St. Louis, 7 p.m. CST, Watch, Listen, Live Stats
- The Tigers enter the annual Braggin' Rights game with a record of 10-2, while the Fighting Illini have a record of 8-3. Illinois leads the all-time series 35-20 over Missouri.
- Former Missouri Tiger wide receiver, Theo Wease Jr., made his NFL debut in Week 16 on Sunday in the Miami Dolphins' 45-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He finished the game with two receptions for 32 yards.
- Former Missouri Tiger quarterback Brady Cook made his second NFL start for the New York Jets in their 29-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Cook finished 22-for-35 passing for 188 yards, throwing no touchdowns, accounting for two turnovers in the loss.
