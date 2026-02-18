Mizzou Projected to Play Big 12 Opponent in Early Bowl Prediction: The Buzz

Per On3, the Missouri Tigers are projected to play in the 2027 Birmingham Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This would be the sixth straight season the Tigers make a bowl game, if it were to happen.

NEW: 2026 Way-Too-Early College Football Bowl Projections👀



Full list of matchups, playoff predictions via @Brett_McMurphy



View: https://t.co/jWF4LyO60X pic.twitter.com/pZP7wrTUx0 — On3 (@On3) February 17, 2026

Oklahoma State would be a fascinating matchup for the Tigers. The Cowboys are coming off a historic lowpoint that led to the firing of former head coach Mike Gundy, who was replaced by former North Texas head coach Eric Morris. Morris brought a hefty number of new players over from the Mean Green, which has led to a nearly brand-new roster.



The Tigers have made the concept of a bowl game a mainstay over the last few seasons, winning two of those five over the last five seasons. Most recently, Missouri lost to Virginia in the Gator Bowl in an ugly 13-7 fashion. The year before, however, was marked by a 27-24 win over Iowa in the Music City Bowl. Before that came a historic victory over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, winning 14-3.



It's too early to tell if the Tigers will make a run in the postseason or not, but some of the talent they've brought in this offseason is intriguing. Players like quarterback Austin Simmons and wide receiver Cayden Lee from Ole Miss are the most exciting of the bunch, along with linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. from Auburn. The Tigers also return running backs Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts, along with wide receiver Donavan Olugbode Jr.

The Buzz: February 18

Former Missouri Tigers center Jeremiah Tilmon has made the February Men's World Cup Qualifying Team. As a Tiger, Tilmon averaged 9.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game throughout four seasons.

A four-star quarterback recruit in the 2027 recruiting class recently decommitted from Michigan. The quarterback was recruited by now-Missouri offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

A quality in-depth feature was released on Missouri basketball signee Jason Crowe Jr, written by Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports.

Tuesday's Mizzou Results

Missouri baseball lost 4-2 to Florida Atlantic on the road - Box score

Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule

Missouri mens basketball takes on No. 19 Vanderbilt at home at 8 p.m. - Live Stats, Watch, Listen

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“Most high school players are fairly arrogant and think they can conquer the world. I wasn't really sure until I got here. That's when I realized that yes, I can play at this level." John Brown

