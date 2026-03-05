Why Eli Drinkwitz is 'Really Excited' About Shaun Terry II in 2026

Missouri's wide receiver room for 2026 contains few guarantees, but a lot more opportunity.



Donovan Olugbode should only improve from what was an incredible freshman season. Ole Miss transfer Cayden Lee has proven to be a shifty playmaker in the slot. Caleb Goodie comes over from Cincinati with dangerous speed.

But past those three, there's significant opportunities for a handful of unproven players to compete for.



Early this offseason, rising redshirt freshman Shaun Terry II stands out as one who could take advantage of those opportunities.

"He's had an unbelievable offseason so far," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Terry in a press conference ahead of the team's first spring practice. "I'm really excited about him."

Terry only had the chance to appear on 18 snaps in his debut season, catching one pass for eight yards. Part of what held Terry back in 2025 was a knee injury he suffered in the spring that lingered throughout the season, Drinkwitz revealed.

Even without much time on the field, Olugbode believes Terry will benefit greatly from the year of having time to learn in the film room and on the practice field.



"Me and him being a freshman (last year), just been in the system a year and seeing coverages and seeing college defenses, and just learning the game more and just understanding college football and the ins and out of it," Olugbode said of what he and have Terry have learned together over the last year.

During his first season, Terry also had the opportunity to learn from an elite slot receiver with similar size, Kevin Coleman Jr., who took Terry under his wing in a season where he caught 66 passes for 732 yards.

"I wanted to show him how to be a great leader, how to be a great teammate," Coleman said of Terry at the NFL Scouting Combine. "But also just how to be a great receiver. He was there every step of the way when I was catching jugs, when I was catching extra punts."

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Ohio native has the skillset a team would hope for in a slot receiver — shifty with good vision when he has the ball in his hands. He also plays with surprising physicality and balance for his size, being able to absorb contact.

Excited to watch Shaun Terry II this offseason. Eli Drinkwitz said Thursday that Terry was dealing with a lingering knee injury last year, but has had an "unbelievable offseason so far." pic.twitter.com/ojCShkht4O — Joey Van Zummeren (@JoeyVZ_) March 3, 2026

Terry will have the challenge of Lee taking over the slot receiver position. Terry will not only have to prove that he's capable of playing, but also give the coaching staff a reason to give him opportunities.

Another way Terry could work his way on to the field is as a punt returner as the team looks to replace Coleman at the position. In spring practice sessions open to the media, Terry has been taking reps at returner, along with sophomore DaMarion Fowlkes, Olugbode and Lee.

"I'm just proud to see his journey and I know he's going to do great in the future," Coleman said.