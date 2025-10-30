Why Eli Drinkwitz Thinks Matt Zollers is 'Prepared' to Take Over for Mizzou
In a situation where most true freshmen would be rattled, Matt Zollers was poised.
The quarterback stepped into Missouri's top-15 matchup at then-No. 10 Vanderbilt and brought the Tigers back from a 10-3 deficit to tie the game at 10 before a Hail Mary fell inches short, leading Missouri to fall 17-10.
Zollers handled not only the pressure of the moment, but also literal pressure from Vanderbilt's defensive line. While the Commodores looked to rattle the 19 year old, he was able to deliver.
He showed why he was such a great fit for Missouri's offense, using his athletic ability and strong arm to complete 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 138 yards and a touchdown, all higher totals than what Heisman candidate Diego Pavia notched in the entire game.
"(He) played confident, played well," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Zollers' performance in a teleconference on Wednesday.
Missouri is now in a situation that would spell doom for most teams. The Tigers are 6-2, and now down what were their top two options at starting quarterback, as redshirt junior Sam Horn, who competed with Pribula for the starting job in the offseason, suffered a tibia injury in Week 1. Missouri still has to face No. 3 Texas A&M in Week 11.
Yes, the Tigers' shot at a College Football Playoff spot is close to dead. But the path is still there.
When looking away from the heartbreaking nature of both of Missouri's losses so far, the reality is that the Tigers' two losses have come against two top-10 teams at the last minute. They're one more yard on the Hail Mary, plus a two-point conversion against Vanderbilt and a few more plays against Alabama from being undefeated.
From the limited sample size there is to watch of Zollers, adjustments shouldn't have to be made for the perception of just how close Missouri is.
And for as daunting as the game against the undefeated Aggies is, it's still a chance for the Tigers to earn a 'statement win' that they have been unable to grab since the start of the 2024 season.
Texas A&M will be the favorites in that game. But from what Zollers showed against Vanderbilt, the Tigers aren't being forced to throw the white flag just because of Pribula's exit. In some ways, they still control their own destiny.
"We're probably not playing for the conference championship now with two losses, but we're darn sure playing for the playoffs," Drinkwitz said. "It becomes a one-game season, week in, week out."
Part of the reason Zollers looked capable to lead Missouri through the final stretch is the reps he's been able to earn as Missouri's backup since Week 1, when Horn was ruled out for the remainder of the season.
The forced elevation has allowed Zollers to get live-action reps. He's taken two-minute drill reps every Wednesday in practice, according to Drinkwitz. That late-game execution showed when Zollers completed passes of 14 and 18 yards in the final two minutes to set up the Hail Mary on the final drive.
"I think that's why he performed as well as he did," Drinkwitz said of Zollers earning the backup reps. "He's prepared."
Once Zollers became the backup, Pribula made sure to help his understudy.
"Just both being from Pennsylvania, I feel like I take a little bit of responsibility helping him out," Pribula said in September. "Especially now that he has to step up, I sent him my schedule, my process and just taking him under my wing as much as possible."
Now, Zollers is thrust into that situation he had to prepare for. With it comes another layer of benefit for Missouri. Drinkwitz sees Zollers as "the future of that program." That was the expectation when he committed out of high school as a four-star prospect. That belief was validated for Drinkwitz when Zollers arrived early for spring practices.
"Very impressed with where he’s at throughout spring and know that every bit of arm talent, natural leadership ability, athleticism and playmaking ability is there," Drinkwitz said after spring practices. "I look forward to watching him develop."
Now, some of that development will happen much earlier than anticipated. Getting to learn in the moment from a third of a season, then being able to look back it during the offseason, provides a great opportunity for Zollers and the Missouri coaching staff.
"He just gets a chance now to step into it early from an experience standpoint," Drinkwitz said. "There's only things that occur in games that he'll learn from, and we don't expect him to be perfect, but we're very excited about his opportunity."
Those roots Missouri has watered will now be brought out to harsh daylight much quicker than expected. But it's a chance for Zollers to bloom early, and with it, keep Missouri's season alive.
"Whether it's now or in the future, we'll see the dividends of the seeds that we've sown in reps."