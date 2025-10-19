Mizzou Womens Basketball Adds Another Four-Star to its 2026 Class
Missouri women's basketball picked up its second commitment of the week with the addition of 2026 shooting guard Jada Maples from Earle High School in Arkansas. The Five-foot-9-inch Maples ranks as On3's No. 95 recruit in the upcoming class.
Earlier this week, head coach Kellie Harper landed her biggest high school addition since her March signing — Natalya Hodge, a combo guard, is listed as the nation's No. 54 overall prospect. Both commits garnering four-star acclaim, Harper remains hot on the recruiting trail while locking down the Tigers' potential backcourt for years to come.
Maples combines talented finishing capabilities with high-IQ defense. Despite being a bit undersized while attacking the paint, she displays a mix of physicality and finesse. While not yet developing an efficient jump shot, Maples still managed to average 19.4 points per game for Earle, while shooting 48% from the field as a junior.
On the defensive front, Maples anticipates the offense, playing the passing lanes. She averaged 2.3 steals per game this past season. In Arkansas, she led the Bulldogs to an appearance in the Class 1A State Championship game. Maples fell short of the state title, but she did not go down without a fight. She produced a final statline of 31 points, 20 rebounds, 7 steals, 3 blocks and 2 assists in the 63-49 loss.
The Tigers offered Maples a scholarship in July, and shortly after, she narrowed her decision down to five schools. Along with the Tigers were Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and UCF. Maples made her way to Columbia on the weekend of the Tigers' Homecoming on Sept. 27.
With the Tigers' season quickly approaching, Harper has solidified the shift in her recruiting focus from the transfer portal to the high school ranks. Harper has assembled a diverse cast of recruits to join her current rotation. Maples is the fourth member of the Tigers' 2026 class. Joining her are the previously mentioned Hodge, along with forwards Cecilie Brandimore and Ellie Muller.
In her past tenure at Tennessee, Harper had expectations of making the final four year in and year out. At Missouri, the current goal should be to push for NCAA Tournament appearances. She will have more leeway with the Tigers and be allotted time to assemble a program that can win in the years to come. Currently, Harper appears to be on track and is excelling in the recruiting field — one where the Tigers have struggled over recent cycles.
Missouri fans will get their first look at the Harper-led Tigers in an exhibition game against Maryville on Oct. 28, before the regular season begins with a matchup against Central Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena.