Live Blog of Mizzou's SEC Opener Against No. 22 Florida

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri will hope a new year will mean a new Tigers as they begin SEC play Saturday night by hosting No. 22 Florida.



Missouri is coming off its lowest-scoring game under head coach Dennis Gates, with the Tigers falling in an embarrassing 91-48 loss to Illinois. Missouri went 2-3 in the month of December.

One of the biggest moments for Missouri last season was upsetting then-No. 5 Florida on the road in January. Another upset Saturday night would be a crucial confidence and resume boost for the Tigers.

That effort will be helped by the return of forward Trent Pierce and guard Jayden Stone, who have both missed time with injury. It will be Pierce's first game all season and Stone's first since before Thanksgiving.



"I'm just happy now that we have two experienced perimeter players returning," Gates said. "... Everything looks a little bit different. All the problems aren't solved. They're not. But we look a little bit different."

In non-conference play, Missouri had a noticeable size advantage over most of its opponents. Florida, however, has a trio that can match that, with 6-foot-11 Alex Condon, 6-foot-10 Rueben Chinyelu and 6-foot-9 Thomas Haugh.

"They got huge, huge guys down there in Condon and Chinyelu and Thomas Haugh, just play super hard," forward Mark Mitchell said. "So just matching the physicality, matching their energy, the whole game is gonna be most important."

Follow this blog for live updates before and during the game. Newest updates will be posted at the top.

Live Updates

Pre Game

Starting Lineups

Missouri Florida To be announced. To be announced.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball vs. No. 22 Florida

Who: Missouri (10-3) vs. Florida (9-4)

What: Missouri's first conference game of the season.

When: Saturday, Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Florida - 145, Missouri - 374

Series: Florida leads 12-5

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers suffered an embarrassing, 91-48 loss to No. 20 Illinois, the lowest-scoring performance under Gates. Missouri shot 29% from the field and was out-rebounded 43 to 24.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.2 on 58.6 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.8)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.4 with 1.8 turnovers)

Florida Stat Leaders

Points: Thomas Haugh (16.7 on 47.3 FG%)

Rebounds: Rueben Chinyelu (10.9)

Assists: Alex Condon (3.7 with 2.8 turnovers)

