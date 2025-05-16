Former Mizzou Basketball Guard Scores 19 Points in NBA Combine Scrimmage; The Buzz, Friday, May 16, 2025
After completing his final season of college basketball with the Missouri Tigers, team captain Tamar Bates entered his name into the 2025 NBA Draft. He received an invite to the G-League Elite Camp, where his stellar play in scrimmages and drills earned an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine itself.
The Kansas City native suited up for team Williams on Thursday's scrimmages, in which he scored an efficient 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting, along with 4-for-5 from deep. Bates tagged on 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal in his team's 106-90 win.
Bates' success at the combine has led him to garner buzz as a potential second-round selection. If selected, Bates would become the first Missouri player drafted since Kobe Brown in 2023, and the 52nd Tiger in history to be drafted.
Friday's Mizzou Schedule
- Track & Field at SEC Outdoor Championship in Lexington, Ky., Live Stats
- Baseball vs Mississippi State at 6 p.m. in Columbia, Mo., Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
104 days
Did you notice?
- Mizzou women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper signaled that an incoming transfer would soon be announced. Stay tuned for an update on who that transfer will be.
- Missouri softball catcher Julia Crenshaw was named to the 2025 NFCA First Team All-Region. She led the team in batting average with a career best .361.
- Missouri track and field's Valentina Barrios set a new school record in women's outdoor javelin.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“People watched him, they understood that the future of Mizzou football was going to be good because we had somebody behind center – and could impact people around him.”- Gary Pinkel on Brad Smith
