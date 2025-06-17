Mizzou Women's Basketball Announces SEC Schedule for 2025-2026 Season
Missouri women's basketball announced their Southeastern Conference schedule, via a social media post.
The Tigers will play each SEC opponent once, with the exception of Arkansas, who the Tigers will face both at home and on the road. In last season's matchup with the Razorbacks, Missouri inched out a win off the back of Laniah Randle's 20 point performance and game-winning scoop and score.
Notable Matchups
Former Missouri forward Ashton Judd transferred to Texas in late April, and is now set to officially make her return to Mizzou Arena. Judd spent her first three seasons with Missouri, where she racked up over 1000 career points.
New Missouri head coach Kellie Harper will make her return to Tennesse for the first time since her firing at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 season. Harper spent five seasons with the Volunteers, and will certainly be circling this matchup on her calendar.
Transfer guard Saniah Tyler will make her return to Kentucky after spending the first three seasons of her career there. Tyler averaged 5.8 points per game while shooting 34.6 percent from 3-point range with the Wildcats, and scored 10 points against Missouri in a January 2024 matchup. Now, she'll be on the other side of the battle.
The 2026 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament will once again be held in Greensville, S.C., beginning on Wednesday, March 4, with the championship game set for Saturday, March 8.
Dates, times and television schedules for regular season matchups will be announced at a later date.