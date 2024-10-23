2025 Tigers Target Announces Commitment Date
Tobi Haastrup, a 4-star edge rusher in the 2025 class from Houston, Texas, announced this week via social media that he will make his commitment decision on December 2nd. This came just hours after initially announcing his decision would come on the first signing day of the year which falls on December 4th this year.
Haastrup, who spent the first nine years of his life in London before relocating to the states, had zero offers entering his senior season, but in the span of just eight weeks has quickly become a highly sought after prospect.
In an interview with 247Sports, Haastrup said, "I grew up playing soccer and running track (...) Going into my sophomore year, I started getting bigger and everyone started asking about football."
He continued, "I wasn't planning on playing, but one of my track coaches is my defensive coach now. He told me to believe in him and trust in him."
Though this is just his first season of organized football, Haastrup quickly caught the eye of colleges in the state of Texas, first earning offers from UTEP and UTSA before beginning to hear from Power Five schools like Ole Miss and USC.
The 6-foot-4, 230 lb. defender now holds over 20 division one offers, and has gone from an unrated prospect to a 4-star in just seven games of action.
Missouri currently holds the 16th ranked recruiting class for 2025 with commitments from over 15 prospects, but adding a player like Haastrup could continue pushing the Tigers further up the rankings.