Missouri Lands Adds Long Snapper to 2025 Class
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers continued rolling on the recruiting trail by adding a commitment from an often forgotten, but nonetheless important position this week: long snapper.
The Tigers picked up a commitment from 2025 5-Star long snapper Henry Crosby from Evangelical Christian School in Cordova, Tennessee. He made the announcement with a post on social media.
"Proud to announce my commitment to the University of Missouri," the post read, "Thanks to my family, coaches, friends and everyone else who has supported me. Thank you [coach Eric Link] and [Missouri Football] for giving me this opportunity. Let's go Tigers!"
Crosby is rated by Kohl's Kicking Camps as a 5-Star prospect and the No. 5 rated long snapper in the nation. Per Kohl's scouting report of Crosby, he finished with the highest overall charting score in the country, and won the final snapping competition during the Kohl's Southern Showcase. At the National Scholarship Camp, Crosby impressed once more, finishing with the sixth highest charting score in his class as well as a .68 second average snap time.
While he is undoubtedly one of the nation's top players at his position, he is not only a long snapper. Crosby also plays offense and defense for the Eagles, and has 19 receptions this season for just under 400 yards and five scores as well as 31 total tackles and three interceptions.
He participated in workouts with several SEC programs this year, but ultimately chose the Tigers over the likes of Vanderbilt, Arkansas, South Carolina and more.
As of now, Missouri has the nation's 19th ranked recruiting class with 16 commitments, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.