What Early Transfer Portal Departures Mean for Mizzou: The Buzz

Watch the video above at Missouri On SI football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down the early transfer portal entrants and what it means for the future of their roster.

The Missouri Tigers have lost six players to the transfer portal before the season has even ended. The transfer portal window officially opens on Jan. 2, but players are quickly announcing their intention to enter once it's possible.



It's affecting the Tigers right away. Junior wide receiver Joshua Manning is the most notable of the names to do so, along with freshmen Javion Hilson, Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood. Redshirt freshman wide receiver James Madison II and senior safety Caleb Flagg also entered.



Losing that crop of freshmen isn't good at all. They were all late additions in the class of 2025, joining head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his roster right before signing day. At a minimum, Hilson and Davis were expected to be future contributors. Down the road, there were going to be openings for both of them to move up the depth chart. Unfortunately for Drinkwitz's roster, that will no longer be the case.



The loss of Manning is also a big one. He was the fourth leading receiver by the end of the year, but was slowly moving up the depth chart. With Kevin Coleman Jr. graduating and Marquis Johnson's future up in the air, Manning easily could've been a top-two receiver for the Tigers next year. Losing Manning means the Tigers will have to add another wide receiver through the transfer portal.

Jordan Clarkson, a former Missouri Tiger, recorded 15 points for the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup championship game. The Knicks walked away with a win.

JORDAN CLARKSON IS SAVING THE SEASON 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/LjgDrybatI — Fireside Knicks (@FiresideKnicks) December 17, 2025

Per On3, Missouri offered three-star running back D'Antae Sheffey. Sheffey is a member of the 2026 recruiting class and decommitted from Syracuse on Nov. 23.

In pursuit of a second running back in the 2026 class, #Mizzou offered former Syracuse commit D'Antae Sheffey, whose mother is from St. Louis.



On his conversations with Curtis Luper and familiarity with Tigers signees Gavin Sidwar and Jaxson Gates: https://t.co/lxkmlgxXDi pic.twitter.com/1hgGSneN2O — Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) December 16, 2025

The Missouri gymnastics squad has its highest preseason ranking ever, coming in at No. 7 in the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

“The best leader I’ve ever been around. From a work ethic standpoint, from a vocal standpoint — I think he was the heart and soul of our team. When he said something, everybody listened. We went as we went and that’s why you’ve seen him have the success he’s had.” Cody Schrader on Darius Robinson

