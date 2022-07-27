Odom's Optimism: How Former Mizzou Coach Rebounded With Arkansas

Barry Odom has transformed into one of the top defensive coordinators in the SEC following his firing from Missouri.

Barry Odom didn't go too far out sight from Missouri fans when fired in 2019. Instead of looking for another head coaching job at the Group of Five level, Odom returned to his roots.

That meant being a defensive coordinator. So far, he's met the standard at Arkansas.

Entering his third season as the Razorbacks' coordinator, Odom remains an x-factor to Arkansas' success under Sam Pittman. After Chad Morris' 4-18 combined record from 2017-19, it seemed as if the Hogs were set on being the laughing stock of the SEC.

Thanks to Odom's defensive formation, Arkansas is now viewed as a contender in the dreaded SEC West entering 2022.

"He’s very energetic,” Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon said of Odom at SEC Media Days. “I learned so much about how to attack the game, rather than just X’s and O’s. It’s about how you approach the game. If you don’t approach it with the right mindset, if you don’t approach it with the right attitude or attention to detail, it doesn’t matter what you know if you’re not going to have the energy."

Last season, the Razorbacks finished sixth in total defense among all SEC programs. The secondary took a massive step forward in Year 2 under Odom, finishing fifth in pass coverage.

Calaton elected to return for another season despite being considered one of the top defensive backs in the 2022 class. One of the main reasons for his return was due to Odom. Calaton believes that he could improve even more with time under Odom's direction.

“Barry Odom is one of the most loyal, wonderful people that there is in the country,” Pittman said. “He's unbelievable, loyal to myself and the university. I'm really, really happy that he's part of our staff.”

The Razorbacks will look to build off a 9-4 season. While the departures of linebackers Grant Morgan and Hayden Hunter will sting, Arkansas is returning leading tackler Bumper Pool and safety Myles Slusher. The defense will also add names via the transfer portal such as former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders and LSU defensive end Landon Jackson.

Pool, who finished with 125 total stops, praised Odom for developing players at the position and his willingness to change the defensive look on the fly.

“His focus, his intent, I think it’s trickled down into all of our mindsets,” Pool said of Odom. “It’s made me a better player. To have that focus, it’s very important.”

Odom and Razorbacks will travel to Columbia to face the Tigers in the season finale on Nov. 25.

