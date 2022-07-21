SECMD22: Hogs' All-American Safety Jalen Catalon on 2021 Season

ATLANTA — Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon at SEC Media Days on how he dealt with injury-filled 2021 season and how much he likes defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

Almost beating Alabama in the 2021 season

“For me, I was not at the game, but I was watching it from home and texting with the guys. They balled out and did their thing. Just seeing them play and seeing everyone shocked. We were ready for that game and knowing we could win that game but came up short. That showed we were ready and that we can play our brand of football and play against anybody.”

Guarding someone with speed over someone who is physical

“That goes back to your technique and the tendencies and going back to the player and knowing what he is good at and not good at on his routes. You know, that comes from film study. I look and know he is good at this and not so much using this. I think if you diagnose those tendencies, you can kind of break it down.”

Jalen Catalon-SECMD22

Taking a big leap in the 2021 season as a team and sustaining success

“I don’t think so, because our habits are the same from last year and we are hungry to be even better this year. I feel like we have to go even harder this year, because we don’t want to repeat last year and want to be better. It’s 2022 now, so it’s a new year and everybody is looking to start off right and make it to the top just like we are. So I say we have to go attack everyday and get better, and if we do that, we can progress off of last year.”

Talking about defensive coordinator Barry Odom

“I say it all the time, I will continue to say it until the day I die ... he is consistent. Every single day he comes in and you see what you are going to get. He comes in ready to work. It doesn’t even matter what day it is. It doesn’t matter if it is a walkthrough day. It has to be your best walkthrough and a high intense walkthrough. That’s how he is going to coach. He is a players’ coach just like Coach Pittman. Every single day, he is making sure the players have what they need. He is making sure they are on time for stuff and talks to us not even about football but life. I have always respected him for that. That he is not just going to talk to you about football and Xs and Os, but he is going to talk to you about family and how is your outside life. What do you do in your free time, and he always wants to engage and get to know you. His family is the same way. They love the players."

