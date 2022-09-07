'We're With Him': Mizzou Coach Eli Drinkwitz Provides Update on WR Chance Luper

Missouri receiver Chance Luper might be a massive part of the Tigers’ offense in the future. For now, he’ll rest away from Faurot Field.

Luper was hospitalized prior to Mizzou’s 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech on Thursday with what Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz described as an “illness.” According to the third-year coach, Luper will miss at least six to eight weeks.

Luper was cleared from the hospital over the weekend and is back recovering at home. Drinkwitz said Tuesday the sophomore receiver had not rejoined the team and his return date is unknown.

"He’s gone through a lot since he’s been here and really had a great fall camp and earned his opportunity,” Drinkwitz said. “Sometimes that’s life. Life throws you unexpected curveballs, and our team I think has done a really nice job, specifically the captains, reaching out and making sure he understands that we're there with him, fighting with him.”

Luper started four games last season for the Tigers. He tallied 21 receptions for 203 yards and a touchdown. The year prior, he played in four games, primarily seeing reps on special teams.

Luper is the son of running backs coach Curtis Luper.

With Chance Luper missing time, the Tigers will likely turn toward the combination of freshman Luther Burden and sophomore Dominic Lovett as go-to targets for quarterback Brady Cook. Against the Bulldogs, Lovett recorded six catches for 76 yards, averaging 12.7 yards per reception.

Burden, SI All-American’s No. 14 overall player from the 2022 recruiting class, made his presence felt in his Tigers’ debut. The 5-11, 215-pound pass-catcher was credited with three catches for 17 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Burden also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run from the wildcat formation to give the Tigers a 31-10 at the start of the third quarter.

The Tigers will travel to Manhattan, Kan. to face Kansas State on Saturday at 11 a.m.

