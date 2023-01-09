Mizzou DL Trajan Jeffcoat Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Missouri lost another key player to the NCAA Transfer Portal in defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat, who had announced his intention to return to Columbia less than a week ago.

The Missouri Tigers had one of the SEC's best defenses in 2022, and defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat was a major part of that.

He was also expected to once again be an impact player in 2023 after he announced his return for the next season on Tuesday.

However, those plans have now changed, with Jeffcoat electing to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday night.

Jeffcoat now becomes the latest impact player to exit the program joining top wideouts Tauskie Dove and Dominic Lovett, who left last month.

Jeffcoat finished the 2022 season with 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in 13 games.

In his four-year career in Columbia, Jeffcoat has accumulated 84 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks to his name in 40 games.

Fortunately for the Tigers, they will be returning the likes of other top defenders that had NFL projections, such as defensive lineman Darius Robinson, defensive back Jaylon Carlies, and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine.

They have also added some key players through the portal since the end of the regular season, with Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease, offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson, Florida defensive back Tre'vez Johnson, and Northwestern defensive lineman, Austin Firestone.

