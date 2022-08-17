Missouri WR Luther Burden Among Top Freshman in Best Position This Season

Burden is primed to make a difference for the Tigers both on and off the field this season.

Under coach Eli Drinkwitz, the Missouri Tigers are looking to once again become contenders in the SEC. Since winning the SEC East in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014, the Tigers have struggled at times to maintain contender status.

To do so, not only must the Tigers produce on the field but Drinkwitz and his staff must continue to bring in coveted recruits. Of course, winning on the field certainly makes recruiting easier.

However, one member of the Tigers' 2022 recruiting class is primed to make an immediate impact on the field once the season starts. Receiver Luther Burden III out of East St. Louis High School, coming in at 5-11 and 215 pounds, could make an instant impact for Missouri this fall.

When Burden chose the in-state Tigers over the Oklahoma Sooners, who were coached by Lincoln Riley at the time, it signaled another step in the right direction for Drinkwitz's impact. For Bleacher Report, Burden is one of their top freshmen in key roles heading into the season.

In his final season at East St. Louis High School, Burden dominated in both the passing game and return game, showcasing a versatile skill set. Burden would haul in 71 receptions for 1,174 yards and a whopping 20 touchdowns, averaging 16.5 yards per catch.

He was just as lethal in the return game, with 77 kickoff returns for 3,710 total yards and 8 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 48.2 yards per return.

Burden's potential immediate impact will help the Tigers in multiple ways, namely providing starting quarterback Brady Cook a reliable target to develop chemistry with early on. Not only that but simply put, a weapon of Burden's caliber will elevate the Missouri offense as a whole.

However, his impact goes beyond putting wins in the win column for the Tigers. Immediate playing time and production will show potential 2023 recruits and beyond that Drinkwitz will not hesitate to play you immediately, which could be an advantage in recruiting those players who want playing time right away.

The Tigers might not be quite ready to compete for the SEC this season, but adding players of Burden's caliber is a major step in the right direction. Should Burden make the immediate impact he is capable of doing, then there is no telling how much of an impact he will have both on and off the field for the Tigers.

