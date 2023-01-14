Tigers Land Arizona State Transfer DL Joe Moore

The Tigers Landed their second transfer of the day in Arizona State defensive lineman, Joe Moore.

The Missouri Tigers are now on a hot streak through the NCAA Transfer Portal.

On Saturday, the Tigers started off the day by landing a commitment from former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver, Dannis Jackson, who transferred to Columbia after four seasons in Oxford.

And not long after, the second domino dropped, with Arizona State defensive lineman Joe Moore committing to the program.

Moore spent two seasons with the Sun Devils before entering the portal, but originally committed to Washington.

However, Moore eventually switched his commitment and is now heading to Columbia.

In his two seasons with the Sun Devils, Moore had 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and six tackles for loss in 13 games.

A four-star recruit out of Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis, MO, Moore originally chose the Sun Devils over Arizona, Cal, Cincinnati, Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin, and others.

Moore now joins incoming incoming transfers Theo Wease, Marcellus Johnson, Tre'Vez Johnson, Riley Williams, and Austin Firestone, alongside Jackson in Columbia for the 2023 season.

