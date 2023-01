Ole Miss Transfer WR Dannis Jackson Commits to Missouri

With the transfer portal set to open, come back for updates on who enters the portal for the Tigers and who they land.

JAN. 14 - JACKSON TO MIZZOU

The Missouri Tigers added their second wide receiver transfer to the 2023 class on Saturday morning, with former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Dannis Jackson committing to the program.

Jackson spent four seasons in Oxford, making 19 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per catch.

He did not play in 2022.

JAN. 11 - DOVE TO MEMPHIS

Former Missouri wideout Tauskie Dove has committed to Memphis, he announced on Twitter Wednesday night.

A native of Denton, Texas, Dove first came to Columbia as part of the 2018 signing class, alongside Nick Bolton, Tyler Badie, Trajan Jeffcoat and Javon Foster.

Dove then spent four years with the Tigers, catching 86 passes for 1,164 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022, Dove's production was a bit down from the year before, with the senior catching just 16 passes for 240 yards and one score.

JAN. 8 - Mizzou Lands Commitment From Eastern Michigan Transfer

The Missouri Tigers have landed a key commitment for next season, with Eastern Michigan transfer offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson pledging to the program.

The Tigers have lost 11 players to the transfer portal thus far, including offensive tackle Hyrin White.

Johnson now becomes the third player to commit to the Tigers via the transfer portal, alongside Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease and Northwestern defensive lineman, Austin Firestone.

DEC. 9 - Mizzou Offers Vanderbilt RB Re'Mahn Davis

The Missouri Tigers have offered Vanderbilt running back Re'Mahn Davis, who starred for the Commodores last season, rushing 232 times for 1,042 times and five touchdowns.

DEC. 7 - OL Hyrin White

DEC. 7 - Mizzou visiting former Texas A&M DL Tunmise Adeleye

Missouri Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker is visiting former Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, per Twitter. Adeleye entered the portal on Monday after just one season in College Station. He appeared in two games for the Aggies, posting six total tackles.

DEC. 5 - DB LJ Hewitt

DEC. 5 - OLB Zach Lovett

The redshirt freshman linebacker announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Lovett appeared in three games in 2021, primarily in a special teams role, and could receive interest from a variety of schools. Coming out of high school he received interest from Kansas, Mississippi State and Purdue among others.

Quarterback Tyler Macon

Macon announced his intent to enter the portal on Tuesday, as he is set to seek opportunities to play elsewhere. Of course, with Brady Cook and Sam Horn ahead of him there was never a guarantee as to just how much or how little playing time he would see next season. On paper this isn't the biggest loss for Missouri, but how the quarterback situation shapes up next season is yet to be seen.

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett

Lovett was Cook's favorite target this year catching 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns. His transferring is a huge loss to a Tigers offense that struggled to find its footing throughout the season.

Cornerback DJ Jackson

The sophomore cornerback announced his intention to hit the transfer portal on Monday, doing so via Twitter. Jackson only appeared in two total games this season, recording three tackles and one pass deflection in those two games.

Defensive lineman Travion Ford

Ford, like Jackson, did not appear in many games this season. The freshman defensive lineman only appeared in one game against Southeast Missouri State in which he recorded two tackles.

Linebacker Devin Nicholson

The senior linebacker appeared in five games for the Tigers this season, and announced his intent to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Nicholson recorded 11 total tackles and two pass deflections in his five games.

