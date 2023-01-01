Skip to main content

Ex Mizzou 'Hero' QB Blaine Gabbert Saved Family in Helicopter Crash

Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Blaine Gabbert spent his holidays playing hero to a family in distress

Blaine Gabbert was a hero at times for the Missouri Tigers on the football field. 

And now, he is a hero off of the football field for a family in distress.

According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers' backup quarterback took part in an ocean rescue on the Florida coast near his home off of the Davis Islands, where a family had been in a helicopter crash. 

That helicopter began to sink, and Gabbert, on his jet ski, was in the area to help assist in bringing the family to shore. 

“They slowly brought us back to the shore, a sandy beach near the yacht club, and hung out for a while, were really nice,” passenger Hunter Hupp told FOX Sports. “We exchanged pleasantries upon reaching flat ground. They were really an asset to helping us out, because we were the only ones out there for a while. It was a handshake and a huge and ‘Thank you so much.’ They went out for a nice afternoon ride and just happened to come upon a stranded helicopter family.”

All four passengers in the Helicopter reached shore safely thanks to the reported help from Gabbert. 

The former No. 10 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Gabbert currently serves as the backup to Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

But, at least for now, he is the hero in town.

News

