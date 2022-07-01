Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Missouri at Auburn

Missouri hits the road for its first SEC matchup against Auburn in Week 4

The one thing fans can expect come Saturday, Sept. 24, is that the Tigers will win. Which Tiger comes out on top?

Missouri enters Jordan-Hare Stadium likely feeling high. It's expected the Tigers will handle their business against FCS Abilene Christian before taking on Auburn in Week 4.

For Auburn, everything is under the microscope. Boosters and the athletic department is monitoring the success of second-year coach Bryan Harsin after a down 6-7 season. Any bit of regression would give viable cause for the Tigers to move on from Harsin and begin fresh once more.

Missouri might not have faced Auburn in 2021, but it did see quarterback Zach Calzada last fall in Faurot Field. The former Texas A&M starter threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns on the way to a 34-14 win. The difference-maker was the 1-2 combination of running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane, both of whom rushed for over 100 yards and scored at least one touchdown.

Auburn features a dangerous duo in lead back Tank Bigsby and speedster Jarquez Hunter. Will that be a challenge for the SEC's worst run defense from a season ago?

Now, onto our staff's predictions

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor and Publisher

Missouri should have the edge heading into this Week 4 matchup, especially considering the state of the Auburn program. That said, Mizzou is likely still going to be in search of an answer at quarterback.

I do think that the talent influx via the transfer portal will make a huge difference for Eliah Drinkwitz, and Mizzou comes out on top in a tight one.

Missouri 34, Auburn 28

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

A Tiger is winning on Saturday. Which? Well, it's complicated. On paper, Missouri should be much more improved against the run following the additions of transfers Josh Landry (Baylor), Ian Matthews (Auburn), Jayden Jernigan (Oklahoma State) and Ty'Ron Hopper (Florida).

Again, all that is one paper. The results say that two Texas A&M running backs mowed over Mizzou's defensive line last season, another high-end combination will do again this year.

Auburn 38, Missouri 21

Brian Smith - Recruiting Writer

Playing on the road in the SEC is never easy. As Missouri continues to rebuild its defense, should Tigers fans believe they can go on the road and win? In this case, yes. Auburn is in complete turmoil as a program. There are offensive and defensive issues overall, and quite frankly very little support for head coach Bryan Harsin.

This will be a game where Auburn is favored, but Missouri pulls the upset and sends Auburn’s football program in a complete tailspin.

Missouri 31, Auburn 27

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Missouri starts off SEC play with a three-game gauntlet that happens to start with Auburn. While Missouri is making strides towards being a contender in the SEC again, it isn’t quite there yet. Expect Missouri to keep it closer than people expect and to make Auburn sweat a little bit. Auburn will ultimately pull away late but Missouri will make it entertaining for as long as it can.

Auburn 38, Missouri 28

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

Auburn didn’t face Mizzou in SEC play last year and could’ve certainly used the mid-season pick-me-up vs a Missouri team that struggled last season. The Tigers walk sluggishly into the 2022-23 season on a five-game losing streak. Three of those losses were by one score with TJ Finely at the helm in place of former starter Bo Nix.

Don’t let the losing streak fool you. Finely is still a raw signal-caller with lots of upside that can bring Auburn back to a winning record this season. Mizzou is on the right track under Eli Drinkwitz, but the Tigers will have to move on from what will be an early-season road loss.

Auburn 34, Mizzou, 23

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

In a matchup of projected cellar-dwellers in their respective divisions, someone has to come out on top. It might be the most winnable game of the season for both squads. At the end of the day, Missouri's talent outweighs Auburn's. That's end up being the difference in a close one.

Mizzou 30, Auburn 24

